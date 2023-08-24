Social media has been abuzz with trending photos of the exam questions shared with secondary school students

The questions set for the English language examination were so cheap and this sparked reactions

Students who wrote the examination stormed the comments section to share their delight over the easy examination

A Facebook user identified as Joykoly has caused a buzz online after sharing the question paper for English language in a secondary school.

Many students who took the exam commented on the post, expressing their thoughts on the level of the questions.

English exam questions Photo credit: James Marshall/ Getty Images, JoyKoly/ Facebook. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: UGC

According to the comments, the general consensus among the students was that the questions were relatively very easy.

Students rejoice over easy exam questions

Students praised the teachers for being straightforward, allowing them to answer confidently.

Joykoly's post garnered attention from fellow students who took the exam and were excited about its outcome.

Reactions as man shares photos of cheap English exam questions

Nabila Ahmed Raicha said:

“Alhamdulillah 2nd paper is better than 1st paper.”

Zakir Hossain Tofayel said:

“Writing Easy Atoge.”

Т37 reacted:

“Easy simple questions.”

Forhad Sheik commented:

“Easiest question in bd.”

Itz Favsal reacted:

“It was very easy Question.”

Jimel Slam said:

“Dhaka is alawys easy.”

Muskan Ibnat Era reacted:

“Preposition, Suitable Phrase, Connectors, Right Form of Verbs, Punctuation, Writing part Easy. Congratulations.”

MD Abir commented:

“Very easy questions.”

Mo Arile commented:

"Questions to answer in three minutes. How can you give this to secondary? U can kill the brain."

See the post below:

Photo of Benue University exam questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a leaked photo of an English exam paper for Benue University final-year students has sent social media into a frenzy.

Esther David Ohunene shared the paper on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention describing it as cheap questions. She added that even JSS 3 students will comfortably provide answers to the questions asked.

She wrote: "Look at the cheap questions for final year students at Benue state university. While describing the act (setting the question) as 'embarrassing academic incompetence,' the professor promised that the perpetrator of the shameful conduct will be sanctioned. He also announced the cancellation of the exam and rescheduled it for Monday, December 19.

Source: Legit.ng