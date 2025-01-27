A Cameroonian lady has been trending on social media after sharing the photos she took with popular singer 2Baba Idibia

This is coming shortly after the singer announced that he had been separated from his wife, Annie Idibia over undisclosed reasons

In her post, she showered accolades on herself for not being swayed by superficial qualities like fame or physical appearance

A Cameroonian lady recently captured the attention of social media users after sharing photos of herself with renowned musician 2Baba Idibia.

The timing of her post was controversial, coming shortly after 2Baba's announcement of his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Cameroonian lady under fire over photos with 2Baba Idibia Photo credit: Roy Mamah, Annie Idibia/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Cameronian lady shares photos with 2Baba

Roy Mamah, the lady in question, took to Facebook to share the photos, accompanied by a long caption.

In her post, Mamah described herself as a confident and self-assured lady who values substance over superficial qualities.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong sense of self and identity, particularly in the context of relationships.

Mamah's caption also touched on the recent separation of 2Baba and Annie Idibia, urging her followers to approach the situation with empathy and understanding.

She cautioned against jumping to conclusions or making judgments, suggesting that there may be more to the story than what is publicly known.

In her words:

"I’m a strong and independent individual who values confidence and self-worth. I’m not swayed by superficial qualities like fame or physical appearance. Instead, I prioritise substance and ignoring red flags in relationships is often due to desperation or people misconstruing them as signs of love.

"Divorce can indeed happen to anyone, and it's essential to maintain a sense of self and identity beyond the marriage. Regarding this Annie and 2Face situation, there is more to the story than what's publicly known. It's essential to approach such situations with empathy and understanding, rather than jumping to conclusions or judgments."

Reactions as Cameroonian lady speaks on 2Baba

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Collette said:

"Some of wuna na really hypocrites them if 2baba still came chat wuna go still accept yi stop for di pretend n if na wuna way 2face be chat wuna for don postam women we know ourselves."

Nkemku said:

"How the pictures them di tie now with ya write up and the story way ei dey on the table right now eh roy The Roy Mamah Show? I no see any relevance at all."

Juliet Endah reacted:

"I di delete pics na anytime wey we get fight, change plus name. Not to talk of relationship wey end decades ago before I was even born that is if Wuna be actually even date sep. Bimami ya place. Things dem for chukskin, dem di call for English say attention and it’s perfectly working, cos see as comment section busy. In as much as I be Roy mama ei fan, these pics wey you post no Dey necessary at all, and the timing makes it even worse."

Yemene reacted:

"The Roy Mamah Show what does these pictures has to do with divorce? U just wanted to show us that u have pictures with 2face. We have seen it and they are not nice anyways."

Ju Lette added:

"Lots and lots of us especially women see all the colors of flags yet still choice to stay. I always say a broken engagement is better than a broken marriage. However when you even end up getting married it shouldn't be a do or die AFFAIR because only a living person can tell their own side of the story."

Leticia reacted:

"You are not supposed to post this now, emotions are high, everyone is curious to know what exactly is happening, it is a good memory though but keep it and share when something positive comes up, I love you regardless."

Ngwafu added:

"I use to really admire and like 2 face guy as a Legend that he is ”was” until the day, I over heard some Nians who were parading, analyzed how all of them have nackked with him. This guy na runs guy."

See the post below:

Lady tackles Tuface over name he called wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to the trending saga between popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie.

In her tweet, the young lady criticised Tuface for announcing his separation from her and referring to her by her maiden name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng