It was a hilarious moment when a Nigerian grandma heard the price of a pear while visiting a market in the United Kingdom

The woman's reaction when she was told that the pear cost about N2,000 was captured in a trending TikTok video

The video has stirred many reactions, as social media users also compared the woman to their mother.

A Nigerian grandma expressed her surprise when she heard the price of a pear in an open market in the United Kingdom.

When she heard that the pear cost about N2,000, she hurriedly dropped it and said she wouldn’t buy it again.

The amusing video shared by @ajokeblingss_ showed when the woman picked up the pear.

She conversed in Yoruba language with the lady behind the camera.

Price of pear surprises grandma

The grandma picked up a pear and asked the lady what kind of pear it was and how much it cost in the UK open market.

The lady told her it was a foreign pear and may cost about N2,000 in Nigerian currency.

When she heard the price, the grandma quickly dropped the pear and refused to buy it despite the lady’s persuasion.

The older woman also saw foreign lettuce and said it looked like a vegetable she knew in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Her funny reactions were captured in a video which was captioned:

“Don’t let me catch you laughing grandma o”

Watch the video below:

The clip amused many

@AYO said:

"Even if she buy d pear she go just Dey complain say d taste no good cus d price don scatter everything first."

@HOLA@GAS said:

"Don't tell grandma price of things she wants to buy on till she reach home."

@Fatima said:

"You tickled me and you said I shouldn’t laugh."

@Wakkybite said:

"Y u self dey convert the money for grandma?"

@TclassicHomeOfLuxuries said:

"You suppose tell grandma the pear is 3for #100."

@Darmieay said:

"Why u de tell her the price in naira?"

@Khody_mamah said:

"Grandma mi koseje. just like my mom that woman will always compare with Nigeria money."

