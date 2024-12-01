A professional barber, Oyinloye Emmanuel Oluwatobi, has bagged first class from FUTA in quantity surveying

People praised the young graduate because he pulled it off despite combining working as a barber with his studies

The man tagged himself a first class barber as he said that he had been hustling since day one of getting admission

A Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Oyinloye Emmanuel Oluwatobi, has bagged first class.

The man got the honours from the department of quantity surveying. Emmanuel said he got the degree despite his hustle.

The FUTA graduate also works as a barber. Photo source: @inneytrimz

Source: Twitter

FUTA graduate with first class

Aside from being a student, the man also worked as a professional barber. He shared photos on his graduation day.

He (@inneytrimz) shared a photo showing his name among other first class students in his department. Many people celebrated him.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Greatixx said:

"Tinney Trimz you always stand out."

@Oyinloyegleek said:

"Awww congratulations my surname sake."

@olazz_don said:

"Congratulations, Tinny. First class barber."

@Iyam_Jeremy said:

"Congratulations to use my guy."

@tizzyvegas_ said:

"Wetin tinney no fit do? e no dey, congrats hair surgeon."

@VictorOyetade said:

"Congratulations my first class Barber."

Another FUTA first class graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant FUTA graduate, Caleb Adewole, got first class.

Before admission, Caleb had 5 A's and 4 B's in WASSCE. He also performed well in both his UTME and post-UTME.

