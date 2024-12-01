FUTA Graduate Working as Professional Barber Bags First Class Degree: "Superhero with Clipper"
- A professional barber, Oyinloye Emmanuel Oluwatobi, has bagged first class from FUTA in quantity surveying
- People praised the young graduate because he pulled it off despite combining working as a barber with his studies
- The man tagged himself a first class barber as he said that he had been hustling since day one of getting admission
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Oyinloye Emmanuel Oluwatobi, has bagged first class.
The man got the honours from the department of quantity surveying. Emmanuel said he got the degree despite his hustle.
FUTA graduate with first class
Aside from being a student, the man also worked as a professional barber. He shared photos on his graduation day.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
He (@inneytrimz) shared a photo showing his name among other first class students in his department. Many people celebrated him.
See his post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Greatixx said:
"Tinney Trimz you always stand out."
@Oyinloyegleek said:
"Awww congratulations my surname sake."
@olazz_don said:
"Congratulations, Tinny. First class barber."
@Iyam_Jeremy said:
"Congratulations to use my guy."
@tizzyvegas_ said:
"Wetin tinney no fit do? e no dey, congrats hair surgeon."
@VictorOyetade said:
"Congratulations my first class Barber."
@0xAsset20 said:
"Forget tinney sabi, shey na book, to make money, rizz... E full hin hand.... my baddest roomie... Congratulation my brother."
@fisayoview said:
"Bad boyyyyy. congratulations my barber."
@JoelAbah5 said:
"Thisss guyyy. Brooo. Congratulations my man."
@ThisBabajideBoy said:
"Congratulations my brrr. Abeg still barb my hair one more year before you go UK."
@MightyAK_ said:
"You too much! Congratulations."
@Ifeboy0001 said:
"Wow tinney my barber congratulations bro."
@uk_boyyy_ said:
"Our Superhero with Clipper, Congrats chief."
@SamuelOdumade said:
"My guyyy. Congratulations idolo."
@0xKiitan said:
"This is massive. Congratulations First-class barber wey sabi."
@adeyemmy19 said:
"Massive fit, congratulations Tinney."
@0xAsset20 said:
"Forget tinney sabi, shey na book, to make money, rizz... E full hin hand.... my baddest roomie... Congratulation my brother."
Cubana Chiefpriest brags about spending N100m with wife on Davido’s concert: “Can lavish our capital”
@ThisBabajideBoy said:
"Congratulations my brrr. Abeg still barb my hair one more year before you go UK."
@uk_boyyy_ said:
"Our Superhero with Clipper, Congrats chief."
@0xKiitan said:
"This is massive. Congratulations First-class barber wey sabi."
Another FUTA first class graduate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant FUTA graduate, Caleb Adewole, got first class.
Before admission, Caleb had 5 A's and 4 B's in WASSCE. He also performed well in both his UTME and post-UTME.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.