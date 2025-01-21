An American lady who visited Nigeria shared her experience in the country, as opposed to life in Detroit, where she came from

She shared why she felt safer in Nigeria despite being warned against visiting the country because of scammers

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s stance, sparking debate among netizens

An American lady got people talking as she shared her observations after visiting Nigeria.

She said that when she was about to travel to Nigeria, many people warned her against visiting the country, which they tagged as dangerous and full of scammers.

In a video by @danitrabest on TikTok, the lady said people are being scammed everywhere, even in Detroit, where she came from.

She narrated how her dad was shot in the head when she was in 10th grade and said the same thing happened to her sister three years ago.

The lady said the United States of America was the most dangerous place to live in.

American lady hails Nigeria as safe place

She said she felt safer in Nigeria because the people cared for her.

Her words:

“This is probably the safest I’ve felt in a long time. Guess why? Because my own people taking care of me and making sure I’m good… They’ve got a whole different perspective of what Nigeria, Africa look like on the other side. They never been here and the reason why they never been here because they make it hard to be here but God made sure I was here.”

She also advised people to bring back their resources to Nigeria, as she encouraged people to visit the country.

Reactions trail American lady’s perspective on Nigeria

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s stance, sparking debate among netizens.

@Nk said:

"i am from Uganda. Was in Detroit for like 5yrs. the other reason they have a different perspective about Africa is because they jealous of how far Africa has come and the home feeling it has..."

@Marcelo said:

"Nigerian is one of the best places to live na bad government spoil us."

@Honey_Badger said:

"I just got here in America 🇺🇸, I got multiple scam calls every day here."

@NaijaBuyer24 said:

"Gradually our bad reputation is clearing. God abeg help us clear the bad leaders cause the citizens can’t."

@OluwaFemiisthename said:

"Jesus you came to Nigeria and I did not meet you …..what is wrong with my timing fgs."

