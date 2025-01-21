A Nigerian man reportedly sold his lands and cars to raise N22 million for a care job in the United Kingdom

The man paid the sum to a childhood friend, and after four months, there was no sign of travelling

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts as the man lost everything but couldn’t relocate to the UK

A Nigerian man was disappointed after reportedly paying money to someone who promised him a job in the United Kingdom.

He sold his land, cars, and solar panels to raise N22m to get sponsorship for care job availability in the UK.

An X user, @LEXYtee_mark, shared the story while reacting to Nigerians charging fellow citizens for a job in the UK.

Man asked to pay N22m for UK job

The X user who shared the story claimed that it happened to his friend’s younger brother.

According to him, a childhood friend told the young man that a care job sponsorship was available in the UK and that N22 million was needed to obtain it.

The young man sold all he had and handed the money to the childhood friend.

Man disappointed after paying N22m for relocation

Four months later, there were no signs of the relocation.

The childhood friend later said he would return the money but needed time.

The post read:

“This is the current situation a friend just gist me. His childhood friend reach out to his junior brother that there is a care job sponsorship availability in uk.That he will need N22m to get the sponsorship.

“This little brother sold everything he had, lands , car, solar etc. The only thing he hasn’t sold is his house. Now he has handed over the money to this guy and over a little about 4 months now, he has not seen any sign of traveling.

“The story now is the childhood friend said he’s returning the money but he needs time. Where is this boy starting from, after he has sold everything. Na man dey do man.”

Reactions trail man’s failed relocation experience

@KabachaTV said:

"Mine was worst. I sold everything. My 3 shops. Was doing really well. Until UK came calling. The whole thing collapsed and the money gone. I am now trying to find my path once again."

@linkorn4aja

"I was told to bring 19K p, after I have done IELTS and Course on carework."

