A Nigerian man who wanted a child but didn’t want to get married offered N10 million to any interested lady

Despite some of the rules he gave concerning the deal, he got over 500 applicants who were willing

Many who came across the post shared their views on the arrangement, sparking debate on social media

A Nigerian man who wanted a child offered N10m to any lady who was willing to bear him a child without any strings attached.

He only needed a lady to get pregnant for him and hand him the baby.

The man offered to cater for the woman's pregnancy. Photo: Dmitrii Machenko, Wirestock. Photos for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

An X influencer, @Wizarab10, who announced the deal on behalf of the man recounted the experience and gave details of what the man wanted.

Man who offered N10m states rules

According to the influencer, the only rule was that the woman would forfeit the child permanently.

The tweet read:

“2 years ago, somebody sent me a DM that he wanted a lady to get pregnant for him and hand him the baby. He didn't want marital commitment or relationship. He just wanted a child. His only rule was that the woman would forfeit the child permanently. He was willing to pay her N10m and fly her abroad to give birth because he didn't want his child born in Nigeria. He was also going to be responsible for her welfare the entire 9 months. I got over 500 DMs.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s N10m offer

Many who came across the post shared their views on the arrangement, sparking debate on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ade_lois said:

"I can't abandon my child for 10m."

@it_Rutie said:

"Even if it’s 30 million, I no dey do."

@OLABAMIJI999 said:

"Even some man go do mistake apply."

@talk2veee said:

"I like how Nancy Umeh went about her own surrogacy. Surrogate mothers in that agency are mostly married women and women that are already mothers. Attachment issues won’t be too deep & not a first time mom. Born,collect money & move."

@pappy_lekzy said:

"My ex go do amh for sure if she see the offer."

@naija_eyes said:

"Blood of God? 500 DMs for surrogacy of 10M?? Well people abort every day.."

@unsualblessing

"That’s a cool business don. Let me know if another opportunity like this come out . I’m ready."

@DaveDave606

"My fear is Nigerian women are too emotional for this sort of transaction. She go dey beg u like mad woman, she’ll deploy all manipulative techniques on u."

@Manfrmspacey said:

"Goes to show you how easily a Nigerian lady can sell her soul. It’s all about money, ice cream and wigs for them."

Source: Legit.ng