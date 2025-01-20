An old video showing the birthday party held in honour of Siju Iluyomade has been shared multiple times online

The video showed Siju, Iluyomade's wife, dancing to Flavour's song as the popular singer performed during the lavish birthday party

The event reportedly did not go down well with the Redeemed Christian Church of God leadership, leading to Iluyomade's suspension

As Pastor Idowu Iluyomade begins his own ministry, an old video showing the birthday party held in honour of his wife, Siju, resurfaced.

The video was recorded during Siju's birthday ceremony in 2024, and it featured a performance by singer Flavour.

The lavish birthday party of Siju Iluyomade reportedly did not go down well with RCCG authorities. Photo: Facebook/Idowu Iluyomade, Instagram/EAAdeboye and X/Folu Shaw.

Source: UGC

In the short clip which was reposted on X by a user identified as Folu Shaw, Flavour was spotted singing while Iluyomade's wife danced.

This was allegedly the last straw that broke the camel's back, as the RCCG frowned at the event, which many people termed worldly.

Siju's birthday party criticised

It was not only termed worldly but it was also said to have been held at a time when late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the RCCG City of David, had died in a plane crash.

Many criticisms followed the lavish party, ultimately leading to the suspension of the Iluyomades from the RCCG.

In a post made at the time by Folu, he insisted it was wrong for the party to have held at the time it did.

He said:

"This thing is very painful. Later now una go say Daddy Freeze dey craze. If it was her Son that died will Dr Mrs Siju Iluyomade celebrate that birthday? If it was his Child that died will Pastor Idowu Iluyomade celebrate his wife’s birthday? Herbert was not just an ordinary member of City of David. In honour of such an important person & dear friend, that lavish birthday party should have been at least POSTPONED…And held at a much later date."

See the video below:

Reactions to old video of Iluyomade's wife's birthday

@DpEsho said:

"Me I have a problem with all the personal favors he was doing for the church. Are these things even legal?"

@KennyNuga said:

"On point Folu. Most Nigerian church leaders are just a shadow of themselves."

@drlohodedoo said:

"I thought it was a holy birthday party but what I saw enh. Oil and water mixed at Eko."

@ElleErinle said:

"My Dad told me this yesterday, I was arguing that the dead have gone, but upon reflection and having these points before me, it’s not right. Loss of vendors or not; respect and integrity is priceless and sets a tone for the congregation they should supposedly be shepherding."

@graciaadaugo said:

"I was so disappointed to see people support this act."

Bishop Abioye recounts his struggles

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade finally launched his own church as videos from his Sunday service surfaced online.

On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng