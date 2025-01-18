A group has joined the growing number of people demanding justice for the murdered 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Eleojo Adaidu

The group has petitioned the Nigerian police boss, indicating its interest in monitoring and following up on the investigation and prosecution of murder suspect Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

In the petition Legit.ng sighted, the group made three requests to the IGP, including support and protection for Salome's family

The Justice Reform and Development Initiative has written to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, over the horrific murder of Abuja corps member Salome Eleojo Adaidu.

In the petition dated Friday, January 17, the group expressed its interest to monitor and follow-up the investigation and prosecution of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, accused of killing Salome.

Gospel singer Timileyin was apprehended over the murder of Salome Adaidu. Photo Credit: Felix Okolo, Salome Adaidu, Kelly Hassino, X/@PoliceNG

Felix Okolo, a legal practitioner and a principal partner of the group, shared a copy of the petition on Facebook with the caption:

"Pained by the gruesome murder of Miss Salome Eleojo Adaidu, the leadership of Justice Reform and Development Initiative has written to the Inspector General of Police indicating its interest to do a follow-up on the matter to logical conclusion."

Group makes 3 requests to IGP

Legit.ng observed that the group made three requests to the police boss regarding the murder case.

The requests include the provision of security and support to members of Salome's family. The three requests read:

"i. Ensure a thorough investigation into the matter under your watch.

"ii. Direct the investigating team to carryout pro-active steps and charge the matter to court for adjudication within the time provided by our laws.

"iii. Provide necessary support and protection to the members of the family of the deceased at this difficult time and during the trial of Mr Timileyin Ajayi."

Read the group's petition below:

The group made three demands to the IGP. Photo Credit: Felix Okolo, X/@PoliceNG

People hail group's move for Salome Adaidu

Shelter Okolo said:

"#Justiceforsalome!!!! Weldone my Odogwu with plenty doings. JRD to the world."

Abah Samuel Eleojo said:

"Thank you barrister for this bold step..Let the murderer face the consequence as provided our laws. May your strength never run weak on this matter."

Francisca Akaniro-Opara said:

"Good steps in the right direction. The wicked shall have no peace."

Ojogbane Regina S said:

"What is NYSC Office Abuja branch doing about this case? This is a case of their Corps member who was murdered during her service time in the same of primary assignment. Should they fold their arms and watch only the her family alone in this trying time. I hail Abia State NYSC in Umuahia North."

Beatrice AShikem said:

"Nice one sir. May God comfort the family and may the departed soul rest in peace."

Amuzie Celine said:

"This is encouraging sir, Lets keep an eye and watch what the outcome will be. "what a world", May God save our Children all over the world."

Akubo Paul Margret said:

"God bless u sir God will comfort the family It’s well no peace for the wicked."

Abodemma Adojo said:

"Thank you bro for this efforts bro. May God continue to uphold your efforts."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

