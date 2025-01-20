Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage trended online after a video of her showering outside went viral online

In the trending clip, the mother of one was seen wearing a military green swimsuit under the shower with her hips bulging out

Fans and netizens seeing the video had different observations about her body, while some gushed over it

Much-loved Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has once again captured the attention of netizens with a recent video.

The mother of one, who is presently on vacation with her son, took to her Instagram page, which has millions of followers and shared footage of some of their fun moments.

However, a video captured the attention of netizens after the mother of one flaunted her curves in an army green swimsuit.

Not stopping there, the Water and Garri hitmaker was seen showering outside as she used her hands to caress her body.

The award-winning singer flaunted her derriere and chest features in the video, prompting various reactions online.

Ina previous report, Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage expressed happiness as her son Jamil Balogun joined her for her vacation. She posted a video of when he arrived and how she went to welcome him.

The 44-year-old rocked a swimsuit as she led her eight-year-old to a room that had some of the pictures he had taken at different locations. On her Instagram stories, she prayed that God would continue to keep her and her son so that they would be able to create more memories together.

Jamil informed his mum that she did not tell him she had everything planned out so well for him, and she noted that she showed him in a video but he did not pay attention to details.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, Tiwa Savage danced with her son as they had a good time. At a point, he sang for her before they had their meal.

Tiwa Savage’s swimsuit video trends

Posheetposh:

"The body is bodying 🔥 God Dey create abeg."

fave fave:

"Which one is cute ! The nyash that look so funny 😂😂BbL . She’s always exposing her private parts online."

orikule:

"Wait na Anty Tiwa be this ? I actually saw the video earlier and didn’t know she was the one 😂😂 Omo this Anty no won gree for una oh."

nwachukwu:

"Her hip need small correction for down, e too go up. She is fine though."

fave fave:

"you wey rest head on pillow use one hand hold phone con dey laugh join i greet you ooo."

richkinging:

"Once they do BBL dem no dey get sense again."

iamfrances:

"For BBL yansh? What's sexyy here, natural is the real deal."

elom:

"Instead of you to be showing your husband but you are here exposing it to the public. What a shame on you,:

Tiwa Savage, son warm hearts Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage shared a heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between her and her son Jamil.

Jamil left the Afrobeats Queen gushing after he expressed how proud he was to have her as his mother.

Tiwa Savage, like a proud mother, also reciprocated Jamil's display of love with an adorable response.

