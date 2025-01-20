Tonto Dikeh's testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International Church in a moving video has gone viral

The actress testified to how she tapped into one of Pastor Jerry Eze's prophecies, leading to her reuniting with a sibling she had never met

Tonto Dikeh, during the course of the testimony, was unable to hold back the emotions as she shed tears in gratitude to God

Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh gave emotional testimony during the Sunday service at Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International Church in Abuja.

A video which recently surfaced on social media showed Tonto on the church altar as she shared how God miraculously reunited her family.

Tonto Dikeh and her family attend Pastor Jerry Eze's church/ Credit: tontolet/jerryeze

Tonto Dikeh shares testimony

The mother of one shared how she had tapped into a prophetic word spoken by Pastor Jerry Eze some weeks ago, centred on declaring the restoration of lost relationships.

Tonto revealed that she didn’t initially recall losing anyone, but as a lover of prayer, she keyed into the prophecy, trusting God’s will to be done in her life

However, a few days after the prophecy and her prayer about it, Tonto revealed she received a message via social media, revealing a woman reached out to her, claiming to be her long-lost sister.

Tonto, who recently made headlines with her message to Yoruba people, stated that she then remembered her father had told her about having a daughter he lost contact with at birth abroad after parting ways with her mother.

Tonto, overwhelmed, went on her knees, tearfully thanking God for this miraculous restoration.

According to the actress, her lost sister and her father had finally reunited.

A clip also showed the moment Tonto's dad and sister joined her on the altar.

Watch the clip from Tonto Dikeh's testimony below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's testimony

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many gushed about the mother of one. Read the comments below:

kethyboo13:

"This is how I'm going to share mine soon and my family will smile over that in Jesus name Amen."

lamisigmb:

"She is so pretty."

tamar_bee:

"I’m honestly wishing for a miracle like this I tap into this miracle."

girl_like_gwenn:

"Not everyone can relate to this testimony ..i can,and m so happy for them."

swit_uche:

"This is really emotional... remind me of how I found my mother after 29yrs without knowing she's alive I can relate to this testimony."

thatgirl_omah:

"God ,I key into this testimony and I ask oo God that my brother EMMANUEL IFEANYI AKUNACHUMBA will be found in good health."

nwobodon:

"Chai, tears just dropped off my eyes. Life just dey play. Thank God for healing and restoration. It shall be permanent."

__prettyesty:

"I’m too emotional for my own good!! I dun burst cry! Thank God for her family."

Tonto Dikeh shares family photos

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress joined in the celebration of Christmas a few weeks back, sharing lovely pictures of herself and her family.

Tonto also spoke about the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and noted the reason for the festive season.

She also affirmed what the celebration of Christmas signifies, and her fans shared their thoughts.

