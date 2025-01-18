A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after appreciating God for not allowing her become a victim of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

In a video, the woman shared her experience with the gospel singer, claiming that they had an unfinished business before he began going viral

Social media users who came across the video on the Instagram app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman's revelation about her narrow escape from a gospel singer, who was later accused of murder, has gone viral.

The woman, who identified herself as Pastor Dr Mrs Julia, a relationship coach, recounted her ordeal in a video.

Woman claims she would have been Timileyin's victim Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram, Timileyin Ajayi, Salome/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Relationship coach shares experience with Timileyin Ajayi

Shared by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the video showed the woman claiming to have had a business with Timileyin Ajayi, the gospel singer, who was tasked with completing a video project for her.

However, the project remained unfinished since last year, and Ajayi's subsequent murder case left her in shock.

According to Pastor Julia, Ajayi was supposed to finish working on her video, titled "Comot for Road", since December 2024. However, he failed to deliver the project.

It was only after he was accused of committing a heinous crime that Pastor Julia's video surfaced on social media, without her consent or knowledge of how it got there.

Pastor Julia expressed her gratitude to God for sparing her life, suggesting that she could have potentially become Ajayi's victim.

She also extended her condolences to the family of the victim, Salome, who tragically lost her life.

In her words:

"My name is pastor Dr Mrs Julia. I am a relationship coach. Timileyin Ajayi was given the assignment to finish my video titled commot for road since December 2024 but up till date, Timileyin has not delivered the video.

"I was surprised after he committed the crime and I started seeing my video flying all over social media while he has not delivered it to me till date. I want to use this medium to sympathise with the victim's family. I pray that God will console you. Friends and family all over the world please help me appreciate this God because I could have been his victim."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions as pastor Julia speaks about Timileyin

The video sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians who took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Kallykuhn reacted:

"His victim how? Are you his gf?"

_savagedan said:

"How could you have been his victim lol?"

Sleepwear_nig said:

"Is this awareness? Testimony or PR?"

Ade.xo.xo commented:

"How can an elderly person be this insensitive? Country dey spoil you dey ask for video?"

Ifound_ego said:

"Don’t worry ma! He will deliver from kirikiri."

Starflo_og said:

"I wish I could understand what you are talking about exactly."

Benedetteebele said:

"I don't understand victim how? Please tell us."

Mo_organics said:

"Ni kini, commit for road actually."

Djoscar_psnb said:

"Na wah oh."

Dbshair said:

"We should thank God, but you could have been a victim. What about the family of the main victim? When will we, as Christians, learn to be empathic, sensitive and avoid giving testimonies at the expense of other people's misfortunes?"

Icebengram said:

"She's a good woman."

Blessed_barbie01 said:

"Okan yin o ni bale mummy."

Classt reacted:

"In this country, let's be discerning, you don't know the heart of man chaaai, even househelps, gatemen, drivers, friends etc. Fear man ooo."

Ms.ima01 said:

"They advised you wrong ma."

Ella_elle111 said:

"So he's not mad like he wants us to believe."

Chinedu.dum_dum reacted:

"Mummy mummy isokwa. Biko market your music jare. I'm going to watch on YouTube now."

Jas_essentials said:

"Thats what happens to irresponsible people. always trying to make it without working."

Ihunna_ said:

"What sort of clout chasing is this? Using someone’s misfortune, a macabre murder to promote herself."

Amarachicynthia98 added:

"But wait eeh, does it mean that this madam don't take advice or is it that no one else check this video before it was posted? Cos is this her last statement necessary?"

