A graduate of the University of Lagos who once worked as a bakery boy listed his achievements

He shared a picture from his convocation and a throwback video which showed his humble beginning

Many who came across the post praised the man's efforts and congratulated him on his graduation

A brilliant man, Samuel Olatunde, celebrated his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He graduated from the Department of Finance and listed some of his achievements.

He worked in a bakery.

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @gov_lee10x, the man shared a photo from his convocation and a video that showed his humble beginning.

UNILAG graduate worked as bakery boy

In the post, the young man noted that he also won numerous awards in school.

Before getting his degree, he worked at Computer Village as a bakery boy.

The man got a national diploma from Yaba College of Technology and once worked at KPMG and P&G.

He said:

“Everything I did before I got a BSC. Computer village 2011-13, Bakery boy 2013-15, ND Accounting, Yabatech 2018, Ex KPMG, P&G, GTB, Tried different businesses, Built @EdalaHomes to hit N10b in asset portfolio, raised men along the way, Finally got my BSC in Finance from UNILAG.”

He further stated that he bagged the award as the entrepreneur of the year in his faculty and department for four years.

Samuel added:

“Most influential male finalist. Pulled off the biggest Real Estate Conference barely two weeks to my final exams.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail UNILAG graduate’s achievement

Many who came across the post appreciated the man’s accomplishments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@PharmHamid1 said:

“Congratulations but I’m just interested in how you said you made ten billion naira.”

@Laaycon said:

“Ex KPMG, P&G, GTB???? This is the part I don’t understand after ND. KPMG, P&G may not even look your way.”

@Hakeem_Onitolon said:

“Congratulations Chief. Na man you be.”

@Row_Haastrup said:

“I’m so so impressed…Congratulations man.”

@bello_hollatoye said:

“I was present during the conference last year and I still have the souvenir that was given to me… congratulations to you. More wins.”

@A_Dahunsi said:

“Congratulations boss. Well done. The world awaits more from you. Cheers to greatness.”

@real44vivian said:

“Your story is one that can be achieved with determination, focus and a dream only you can dream. Congratulations.”

@Hardeydunni said:

“I felt so inspired after seeing your comings...i dey go complete my program at unilag this year. Make God provide funds. Congratulations bro.”

@Matthewdan_7 said:

“Congratulations Kayode well deserved. The hustle is real back in the days of Yabatech.”

Source: Legit.ng