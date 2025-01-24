Just weeks ago, DDG, an American rapper and streamer whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was talking about moving to Lagos or London

In a new tweet, he revealed that singer Davido has offered to host him and his son Halo in Lagos

DDG expressed his happiness over a recent tweet and shared his next line of action, which has now spurred several reactions on social media

Social media personality and US rapper DDG Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. has shared an online post that has caught the attention of many users.

DDG, who is in a relationship with Halle Bailey, Chloe's sister, and his son, Halo, are popular internet personalities.

Many react as American rapper DDG shares pans to come to Lagos Nigeria.

The rapper shared a post about America a few weeks ago, saying there was "nothing there anymore". He also said that he might be moving to Lagos or London.

See his post here:

In a recent development, DDG revealed on Twitter that sensational Nigerian singer David 'Davido' Adeleke has offered to host his son Halo in Lagos.

He expressed his excitement, adding that he would book a flight and be in Lagos soon. His post has caught the attention of many users, especially Davido's fans, who have encouraged DDG to hurry up with his plans to come to Lagos, Nigeria.

See the post below:

Recall that Davido vacationed with his family in the Bahamas. The singer spent time with his immediate family and hosted his mother-in-law's birthday. The lavish birthday dinner sparked reactions on social media.

How fans reacted to DDG's post

Read some reactions below compiled by Legit.ng:

@phenom_ej said:

"He wan use am chase clouth osakpolo😂."

@afrobeatscafe said:

"If baddesr say so you are welcome!!! 😍😍😍."

@sir_austin1 reacted:

"Who the hell is DDG ? Na OBO the really make me know most of this other country celebrities sha waiting concern me but but as long as OBO mount dem I mount dem too💯."

@davdoblog said:

"They called him an African upcoming artist back then, now his bigger than them and they’re running to him to Africa for spotlight. Baddest no be nickname 🔥."

@davdoblog said:

"Davido was the most popular and biggest artist in that fashion show, nla choppa, french Montana, and t dollar sign were excited to meet him and they want to come to Lagos because of him, that is called being the biggest and most influential musician from Africa. Burna boy performed at the backstage while wiz was not invited for an unknown reason."

@johnjoy295 said:

"Davido na guy way no just get wahala, he dey very friendly❤️."

@kelly_mann.7282 said:

"Wetin make that FC dey laugh una popcy don fit sponsor any body come Lagos once very stingy person."

French Montana thanks Davido for hosting him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Moroccan-American rapper French Montana gushed over his stay in Nigeria thanks to Davido.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star appreciated the DMW boss for making his stay in Nigeria a good one despite his absence.

Montana’s appreciation video for Davido has made the rounds online, and many of the singer’s fans have reacted.

