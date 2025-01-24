A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on the TikTok app showing some elders arguing at her family's house

According to the lady, it was the day of her bride price payment and the elderly men couldn't stop arguing in the presence of everyone

Social media users who came across the funny video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An intriguing video shared by a young Nigerian bride-to-be has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip showed a heated argument between elderly men at her family's house, which was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

Lady shares video of elders arguing over bride price payment. Photo credit: @drfavour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Elders argue during 'bride price payment' occasion

The video, posted on TikTok by @drfavour, revealed the chaotic scene that unfolded on the day of her bride price payment.

Despite the importance of the event, the elderly men in attendance couldn't resist engaging in a funny dispute, much to the amusement of everyone.

In her caption, the bride-to-be poked fun at the elderly men's behaviour and asked why they always argue.

"POV: It's the day of your bride price payment. Why do they always argue?" she said.

The sound being heard in the background of the video may not be from the actual event.

Reactions as elderly men argue

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who were entertained by the exchange.

Many viewers praised the bride-to-be's sense of humour and her ability to find the humour in an otherwise tense situation.

Others commiserated with her, sharing similar experiences of family gatherings gone awry.

@favouritesue said:

"I hate bride price, we ladies being exchanged with gifts, how I wish our elders could embrace a good compensation coz this is someone's dammn life."

@FRANCISCA | BEAUTY_ARTIST commented:

"All this argument won't happen if the bride price was supposed to be paid to the bride's account."

@Felicia Gideon reacted:

"On my wedding day, my uncle was telling me that my husband didn't bring the goat that was added to the list. I told him that did he give me a dime since I was born?"

@Tales of Rose said:

"If the guy with the shades is the groom: "Anything una one do, make una do. My own be say, I go marry this girl today, nothing una wan tell me".

@BaebyDoc said:

"First time I attended a traditional marriage, I thought it was going to scatter, everybody just the d vex d shout. 15 mins later drinks and music the fly."

@Fïøñå said:

"I dan tell my papa people say I go give them history, one kobo from my bride price them no go see."

@SUGARPLUM said:

"The day they Deis mine my husband and his people came by 12pm but guess. What? They left my father’s compound by 10pm. My husband bought things to the extent the kinsmen told him that what he bought is too much. Still they delayed him."

@Lovethbulus reacted:

"Thank God say I no get anybody like father na me and my mama go chop our money in peace."

@Royal king commented:

"Na that argument make am original, asked one of my uncle why the argument when we can just go Straight to the point, baba say that's how it's done. Funny enough as them argue finish when merriment start, they were all hugging each other while having fun, just like when having umunna meeting."

@Kitan.jewelry in ikotun Lagos added:

"One of the reason why I don’t want to do wedding o I hate my dad family ehn even on my introduction i didn’t want to go o bcoz i didn’t invite them dey just appear from no where."

Watch the video below:

Lady follows dad to pay bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video that captured the moment she followed her father to pay the bride price of his woman.

In the viral video, the lovebirds were seen dressed in native outfit while performing their marital rites.

Source: Legit.ng