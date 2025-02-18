A Nigerian woman has become popular among students of the Lagos State University's College of Medicine

The woman does her job with a lot of dedication and care such that many students have come to know her

In a video documentary which told her story on YouTube, the woman said she loves her job because it is what she uses to feed

A Nigerian woman is now regarded as a celebrity at the Lagos State University (LASU) College of Medicine where she works.

The woman works at LASU as a cleaner but her dedication to duty has endeared her to many people on campus.

Mama Balo said she used to earn N200 when she started at LASU. Photo credit: YouTube/Vistanium.

In a video posted on YouTube by Vistanium, the woman was seen at her duty post as she interacted with students.

The cleaner is identified as Mama Balo and she is so popular among students that many of them know her.

People who gave testimonies about Mama Balo said she practically used her hands to watch everywhere.

Speaking in the video, Mama Balo said she does her job with dedication because that is what she uses to eat.

Mama Balo said she was born before 1960 and that her parents later got divorced.

After the divorce, he mother took custody of her and taught her many things, including how to sell fruits.

When Mama Balos tarted working at LASU

She said the government later banned selling by the roadside and she had to start working at the LASU College of Medicine at Idi-Araba. She has been working there since then and her dedication to her cleaning job endeared her to many people, including the students.

She said:

"In fact, the students in the hostel voted for me and gave me an ward last year. I have the award at home. I was delighted when I got the award."

Speaking to Legit.ng, Yahaya Hassan Taiwa, the video creator who interviewed Mama said he hopes people learn a lesson or two from it.

He said:

"The idea that “no job is too low not to warrant care because no job exists in isolation. Carelessness ripples. It adds friction to the working of the world.” Everyone can do a small task well that’ll make a huge difference to someone. No problem is too small or trivial as long as you care & can do something about it, whether it’s going the extra mile to do your work well or not littering, or just going above and beyond. Care matters a lot."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of LASU cleaner

@theprincelyx said:

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, 'Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”― Martin Luther King Jr."

@cutepets9551 said:

"The power of storytelling. We need to tell more stories like this. Big up to Mama Balo, really hardworking woman."

@elizabethplumptre6111 said:

"This is excellence: excellent spirit, excellent heart, excellent storytelling. What a joy to have Mama Balo immortalized in this way. Huge congratulations for putting this together."

