A National Youth Service Corps member narrated her ordeal after she was posted to Awka, Anambra state

She shared how gunmen stormed her compound and how the incident led to the death of her neighbours

Many shared their thoughts as the lady said she had to leave the state and go back home after the experience

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member posted to Awka in Anambra State shared the experience that made her leave the state.

She narrated how she rented and furnished an apartment after being posted to the state.

In a video by @kingesty on TikTok, the lady shared how gunmen attacked the compound and the aftermath of the incident.

Corps member rents apartment in Awka

The lady shared how she rented and furnished her house before the incident.

She said:

"I became a corps member and was very proud and happy for myself. I rented an apartment in the state I was called to serve. I went to the market to buy things for my new apartment.

“I started setting up my place to make life comfortable for me in my new location.”

How gunmen attacked NYSC member's compound

The lady said all was going well before gunmen stormed her area and killed people.

Her words:

“Then the devil struck. Unknown gunmen attacked my area. Was scared to death that night… gunshots! Everywhere! I am just a corps member in a strange land. I prayed for God's protection and he came through for me that night.”

“By morning, there was blood everywhere. People were killed. Children weren't spared also. Someone in my compound was shot… innocent children were killed. I threw up countless number of times. It was a bloody massacre but God protected me.”

Corps member leaves Anambra after gunmen attack

She noted that she left the state that morning and fled for safety.

The corps member said:

“That same morning, I packed my bags and travelled to my state. I ran for my own safety… I'm still traumatized from what I witnessed. May the souls of the departed find peace in the bosom of the Lord.”

Reactions trail corps member's experience

@Shotbybankz said:

"I remember while serving at Anambra, ihiala local government okija and ozumoghu, there was a time the whole area relocated to another village, remaining me and other corp members in the village."

@RAZOR said:

"Aunty no be east do u nah Anambra be ur problem so stop calling east and specify cos Enugu is safer than most states in the West and south."

@Ex gf said:

"Almost same thing happened to me. I was posted to the north.. nasarawa state… just a week of leaving in my compound robbers came with big big cutlass .. thank God no one was hurt."

