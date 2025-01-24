A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after she was sent back from NYSC orientation camp

According to the young lady, she was sent back home despite all her preparations because she was already married

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's disappointing experience at a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has gone viral on social media.

Despite her thorough preparations, the young lady was denied participation in the programme due to her marital status.

Lady sent back from NYSC orientation camp

In a video posted on TikTok by @norah_vibezz, the lady expressed her frustration and sadness as she unpacked her belongings at home, still wearing her NYSC uniform.

Her disappointment was overwhelming as she reflected on the unexpected turn of events at the camp.

According to her, she was sent back home from the orientation venue because she was married to her husband.

However, despite her initial disappointment, she expressed gratitude for the provision she had received in the short time she was there.

"POV: NYSC sent you back home because you are married. They sent me back home with my boxes after all my preparations. I am so pained. Day 22 of 100. I am grateful for provision," she said.

Reactions trail video of lady sent back from camp

Some TikTok users shared similar experiences of being turned away from the NYSC programme due to various reasons.

@lady_bb0 said:

"You were rejected cause you're married?? What state please?? So I go avoid that state."

@Clara_Samah said:

"Aah! Make them no try am oo. Me wey don marry born and I still want to camp."

@Ademi_toNike stated:

"Please enjoy o. Na suffer person Dey suffer for here."

@big_mazuru said:

"In the state I camped if you are married you can stay if you want."

@MRS B said:

"I remember when it happened to me the thing pain me. I went to camp and I was asked to go home. All my life I have always wanted to get camp experience but being married deprived me of it."

@Moke beauty lounge said:

"Nah everyday my platoon inspector Dey tell married women for my platoon to go home. I waited till the end. The end lopin cinema."

@Helen said:

"My roomie was pregnant and wanted to still stay regardless, we still don’t know who snitched till today."

@ThegirlTracy commented:

"My roommates in camp were 40% married women and guess what they stayed the whole 3 weeks."

@Khadija usman/UGC said:

"Omo i just go register yesterday came back home yesterday too married woman privilege no be me go suffer for 3 weeks."

@Ayasin Cake and pastries reacted:

"Even God knows I will cry if sent back home please does Abuja camp allow married people."

@blehsyn_chi commented:

"It’s only Lagos State camp that sends married women home. Others accept unless you are pregnant or a nursing mother."

@blesszeera said:

"You can always serve at ur husband’s resident state and if u go with a letter of approval fr u to stay in camp Dey will allow you; even pregnant women stayed in my camp while married but I didn’t stay."

@Parisqueen added:

"How na? I thought it is only pregnant PCM they send back home, married people stayed in camp during my time OYO state just last year August."

Corps member shares her experience online

