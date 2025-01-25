A Nigerian lady rejoiced and celebrated with her mother after she finally got her visa to relocate to the UK

The lady showed off her international passport page to TikTokers before giving her mother who was beside her

Mixed reactions trailed her video as some people believed that Nigeria was still the best country to live in if one had money

A Nigerian lady who got a visa to the UK has cherished the big opportunity that happened in her life.

After her passport was sent to her home, the lady tore the package it came in and opened her passport pages.

Getting UK visa in Nigeria

Immediately she realised her visa to the UK had been approved, she screamed and jumped for joy. She appeared very fulfilled.

The lady (@oyin_dunmade) walked towards her mother and handed her her international passport. The mother also rejoiced with her.

A part of the video showed the moment she took a trip to Muritala International Airport. After boarding her flight, she landed in the UK.

Living in UK as an immigrant

She also filmed her neighborhood in the UK, showing people she got to the land she had always dreamt about.

A few people in her comment section wondered why Nigerians were always so ecstatic about securing visas to foreign countries. One person said that if Nigeria had its economy right, the country was still the best place to live.

BOBBYSAXY_AUTOS said:

"Wetin dem Dey do for UK sef If u taste money in this Nigeria…U no go wan relocate. I will keep saying this…If u have a good network and u are making good money…U will enjoy life better than u staying in the UK…I don’t blame some people sha for relocating becos of struggles."

HOME AND FASHION VENDOR said:

"How do y’all feel happy leaving your families guyss I love my mom and siblings so much we just have to moved together else I no go o."

D Akins family said:

"Welcome to the land of hustle."

Tobi said:

"God pls I no dey do pride nah beg I dey beg..as I dey congratulate people make dem congratulate me too."

MIDEY AJIDARA said:

"I tap from ur grace, my passport must carry international visa this year."

Cranberrybeauty said:

"My passport will not be empty before it expires! I'm next in line. congratulations sist."

olami said:

"Congratulations I pray God run mine this year too in Jesus name."

EVANG TEMITOPE said:

"God's wonder will never end in your life in Jesus name.....my own too will soon come and it'll not empty."

joycee532 said:

"I key into this testimony for my husband as well before March ending in JESUS name because there's nothing GOD can not do."

