Oyinbo Lady From Poland Travels to Nigeria With Her Daughter, Shares Exciting Experience
- A caucasian lady from Poland shared her experience as she travelled to Abuja in Nigeria for the holidays
- She shared how she and her daughter boarded their flight and other activities that took place during the journey
- Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady’s experience and welcomed her to the country
A caucasian lady from Poland went viral after she shared her experience while travelling to Nigeria.
The oyinbo lady revealed that she was travelling with her daughter, who was a toddler.
In a video by @lauraa.lag, the lady detailed her journey from arriving at the airport with her daughter to landing in Nigeria.
She showed off her passport and her daughter's as they boarded a flight to Doha before entering another flight to Nigeria.
The lady showed the food they were served on the plane and how they finally got to Abuja.
Oyinbo lady and daughter land Nigeria
She revealed that she and her daughter landed in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.
The lady and her daughter were seen in a swimming pool as they made themselves comfortable in the country.
She said:
“Come fly with us to Nigeria.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Oyinbo lady travels to Nigeria
Many who saw the video shared their opinions on the lady’s experience and welcomed her to the country.
@Tori said:
"The fact I saw her and her child at the airport and now TikTok is bringing her page to me is crazy."
@Bambi said:
"Abi something Dey happen for this Nigeria wey we Dey so and we no even know."
@Y'ALL MEET DREY said:
"Abi Nigeria don turn Dubai i no know? Or na another part of Nigeria i de cause i no understand again."
@O L M D said:
"Unna just Dey come here and me won commit."
@Hanny said:
"Una dey come and we wan comot."
@Raybaecccarh said:
"please, what exactly is going on in Nigeria this period?? i dey the country, and i dont know what exactly is going on."
@WavyG99 said:
"Nigeria Go Soon Better , Na You No Get Believe."
Puyu said:
"I no understand again oh. We don turn dubai?"
@Azeez Jamiu said:
"You’re going to enjoy and have a good moment in our country I’m open if you wish to invite me to come over also."
@Rayne said:
"See forget, Nigeria sweet if you get money."
Oyinbo lady arrives Nigeria to meet boyfriend
In a related story, an 0yinbo woman met with her Nigerian boyfriend for the first time and was so excited about the meeting.
A sweet video showed when they met and how she hugged her boyfriend in a loving and heartwarming way.
Many viewers took to the comments to hail the lady, while others shared their opinions on long-distance relationships.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
