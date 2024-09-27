An Oyinbo woman met with her Nigerian boyfriend for the first time and was so excited about the meeting

A sweet video showed when they met and how she hugged her boyfriend in a loving and heartwarming way

Many viewers took to the comments to hail the lady, while others shared their opinions on long-distance relationships

A foreign woman was filled with so much joy as she met her Nigerian boyfriend for the first time.

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship.

Oyinbo lady meets Nigerian boyfriend for first time. Photo: @whoisjill8

In a sweet video shared by @whoisjill8 on TikTok, the lady appeared surprised to meet her Nigerian boyfriend for the first time.

He stretched his hand towards her, and she excitedly jumped on his body. They shared a long hug.

She captioned the video:

“Meeting my boyfriend for the first timeeee #belgium #nigeria #lagos #ldr #longdistancerelationship ##interracialcouple”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as oyinbo lady meets Nigerian boyfriend

@KENNI_DuDu said:

I think long distance relationships is the best

@Ajilomotor said:

Brotherhood is so proud of you

@Tommy-n said:

"Na she pay her transportation come Nigeria oooh,, she no demand for transport money oooh,,now tell me why the guy no go love her with all his Heart."

@LONELY MF said:

"Who Una wan leave Nigerian girls for?"

@Chachaluv said:

"Guy you are lucky o.. Some na granny them get luck for."

Aimeeee^ said:

"Oh she’s so in love."

Source: Legit.ng