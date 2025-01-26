A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared where she met her husband three years ago

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that they met at a rally for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

A Nigerian lady, Uzu Cynthia, generated social media buzz after sharing how she met her husband.

She stated that she met her husband during a rally for a presidential candidate at the 2023 general elections.

She met her husband at Peter Obi's rally. Photo: @d_nilsa

Source: TikTok

In a video by @d_nilsa on TikTok, the lady noted that she met her husband for the first time at the rally for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to her, the date of the rally was on 17th September 2022.

Lady welcomes baby with husband

The lady also showed proof that they had welcomed a baby after they got married.

In the video, the lady showed herself and her husband, featuring their baby.

She said:

“Finishing this when I get married to the guy I met at Peter Obi rally Sep 17 2022.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail couple who met at rally

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on their relationship after they revealed that they had just welcomed a baby.

Some also declared their intention to attend the next rally so that they could find love too.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Gerald St James | Photographer said:

"Ahhhhhh....!!!! We been dey fight for new Nigeria, una dey find love."

@Oz_fredo said:

"Peter Obi needs to see this."

@clintz said:

"Some of us go rally for good governance while some of una come select love if una life."

@CHUKWUNONSO said:

2027.. I'll try again

@BUKKY said:

"Na different place people dey find love o."

@CYNTHIA ADAOBI said:

"Please when is Peter obi holding another rally."

@Blessed_Bishop said:

"See people taught that is going rally for us not knowing they are going for love."

handbagsinenugu said:

"Oh chim when are they doing another rally abeg."

DiDi said:

"Abeg next Peter Obi go do rally again. E get wertyn i wan go check first."

Mr.West said:

"Congratulations… Hope una name the baby Peter or Obi."

@Robinson favour said:

"Make dis boy no resemble u ooo.'

Man weds lady he met at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a court registry, a Nigerian man got married to a lady whom he met in a club after two years.

He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and talked about visiting the club to find their spouse.

Source: Legit.ng