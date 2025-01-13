Controversial Financial expert Geh Geh has shared his opinion on getting married in this modern age

Controversial Financial expert Geh Geh has sparked hot debate after encouraging men to leave the idea of marriage and embrace having baby mamas.

In an Instagram video, Gehgeh argued that marriage is out of date and financially disadvantageous for men.

To back up his remarks, he referenced a recent case involving Syria's former president as evidence of the absence of benefits for males in marriage.

His only condition for marrying a wife was that she agree to become his property.

He also mentioned the failed marriages of celebrities like Ay Makun, Yul Edochie, and others.

Gehgeh's statements rapidly went viral, prompting a range of reactions. Although some

"Baby mama is the new way to go; marriage is old-fashioned. Don't get married if you care about your future and finances.

"See what has happened to the ex-president of Syria; his wife filed for divorce after he was dethroned. Just because he is in asylum in Russia, she filed for divorce," he said.

Netizens react to Geh Geh’s video

Gehgeh's statements quickly went viral, sparking a wide range of reactions.

jot.dd:

"Na GehGeh ministry I dey go worship this Sunday."

stsoloverss:

"Technically speaking, he's not totally condemning marriage (it's basically the line that attracts your attention and traffic on his analysis).. He's actually pointing out the greed and level of selfishness in women. I believe in true love, different from his own ideas, but at the end, we are looking for the best ways of avoiding the Wickedness of women in terms of ripping wealthy men. I like the part he mentioned SACRIFICE. A woman who sacrifices for a man, would find it difficult to leave him."

Shedy light:

"I go record this video keep, the day you go marry I go tell the media men to play am for screen."

spenxer:

"Geh Geh.. I'll worship you online till the day I die."

otumba:

"I will marry and I will definitely marry the right one ijn fire !!!"

sanilo:

"Nah once i collect my ring from my babe hand asap 😂😂😂 Geh geh I don worship you online."

jayoline:

"If marriage no work for you no mean say marriage no go work for others. At time you need to think reason well before you talk. Marriage is a good thing."

