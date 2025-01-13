A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a young man who did work at her family's house about 12 years ago

According to the lady, her parents already made part payment for the job but he was sent to prison before they could complete the payment

After spending years in prison, the man finally got out and is now demanding for the completion of his payment

A Nigerian man who has been in prison for many years has demanded complete payment for a family he worked for over a decade ago.

The man, who was hired to carry out work at the family's house, received partial payment before being incarcerated.

Prison-returnee demands balance of payment Photo credit: Track5/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-convict demands payment from family

According to @msresii, who shared the story on X, the man's release from prison marked the beginning of his demand for his complete payment.

The lady revealed that her mother was the first person the man contacted upon his release, seeking the outstanding balance owed to him.

Despite the passage of time, his determination to receive the remaining payment remained strong.

Although the exact amount owed to him had been forgotten, he however showed a fair-minded approach, making no mention of interest on the debt. His only demand was that the payment be made promptly.

The family, taken aback by the man's sudden reappearance, acknowledged their obligation to settle the debt.

In the lady's words:

"Some guy did work at my house about 12 years ago, parents paid 50% and he went to prison straight after. He just got out and my mom was the first person he called, nobody remembers how much the 50% was but he wants his money.

"As much as he doesn’t know exactly how much he’s owed, sounds like he is fair (no mention of interested), but whatever amount it is, he wants it NOW. Lol he will be paid, this is such a crazy story that caught us off guard & I thought I should share."

Reactions as ex-convict returns to collect payment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Dingus said:

"Just get an estimate for what the service would be today and give bro half."

Sbuda Luda commented:

"That's a long time. Get an quote how much the work done would cost today- 25%,then hear what he says is owed to him, if they aren't far off give him the 50%."

Thegunnersdream said:

"Tell him you donated his money to Saint Jude for the kids. If prison truly rehabilitated him, he won't have a problem with that."

LikeChrisss commented:

"The only thing keeping him sane in prison was that unpaid money. He probably recited your mom's number like a bedtime prayer, his hotline to freedom, ready to collect the second he got out."

Janea reacted:

"Idk what he did to get locked up but since he got a minimum of 12 years y'all might wanna pay him."

Moshe reacted:

"I love this story. I can imagine him thinking about his balance for 12 years and telling people hell be rich when comes out. What if yall moved ?? What was his plan. I need to know how this ends."

Mokone said:

"Did he finish the work though? Sounds like the 50% was upfront and would get the other 50% when he finished the job?"

Erimus added:

"Hope it's a lot of money, I hope it's one she can afford and that the inflation doesn't catch him off guard. 12 years is a long time."

See the post below:

Nigerian man asks debtor for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted the hilarious reactions he received from someone who owes him.

According to the man, he called his debtor to ask when he would repay the money he owed, only for him to receive a funny response.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng