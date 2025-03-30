A Nigerian man has told the Eko Electricity Distribution Company to return him to estimated billing instead of using prepaid meter

The man told the EKEDC to come to his house and take the prepaid meter they gave to him since it is making him spend so much money

According to the man, he spent N150k to buy electricity units for his prepaid meter, and the units he bought were finished within 10 days

A Nigerian man said he is no longer interested in using prepaid meters and has notified his electricity distribution company.

In a social media post which has gone viral and garnered up to 800,000 views, the man said he does not want prepaid meter anymore.

The man says she spent N150k on electricity in 10 days. Photo credit: X/Sir Jarus and Getty Images/ Yori Meirizan.

Source: UGC

The man said he is spending too much money on electricity units, noting that he spent N150,000 in 10 days.

In his post, Sir Jarus said the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) should return him to the days when he was using estimated billing.

Jarus says before buying prepaid meber, he used to spend N350k in a month. Phsoto credit: Getty Images/Tamer Soliman.

Source: Getty Images

He told the EKEDC to come and carry their prepaid meter since he is no longer interested in using it.

His words:

"N150k finished in 10 days. EKEDC come and collect your prepaid meter back. Return me to estimated billing. Average during estimated billing was N350k - N400k per month."

See his post below:

Reactions as man asks to be returned to estimated billing

@DrJoeAbah said:

"I now tell my security people to put the changeover on neutral during the day to let the solar and inverter really do their work. That’s the only way I can stretch N100k to 10 days."

@HabuSadeik said:

"Hmmm, I suspect that would happen if they put meter for you without conserving your energy. This means u need to manage consumption (which I believe might be difficult for you to do) or supplement with solar, which is also costly or accepts your new reality."

@oluwasetomicute said:

"I pay £103 (#205,174) monthly for both 24/7 uninterrupted power supply and gas for heating the house. Now tell me, was your 10 days light uninterrupted?"

@philoffinance said:

"Over the last 1 month, I’ve preferred to be in the dark intentionally (switching off the light). If you look deeply, darkness is calm. Exactly what band A did to me."

@dollings_ said:

"Theres no reason why electricity should be this expensive. I doubt there’s anywhere in the world where it is this expensive."

@RxYulan_ said:

"Walahi, prepaid meter bill especially for Band A is crazy. E shock me when 200k light finish in just 13 days."

@Skinlover02 said:

"If you’re consuming this much energy, it’s best you check the earthen of your apartment/house. Call an electrician to do this. You’ll need to use atleast 5 2hp ac for consecutive days at 20hrs per day to be able to consume this much energy."

China discovers element that can supply power for 60,000 years

China has discovered a rare earth mineral that is capable of helping it achieve energy sufficiency for thousands of years.

China said it found thorium in large deposits in the Bayan Obo mining complex in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region of northern China.

The mine is said to contain thorium capable of supplying China's household energy demands 'almost forever'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng