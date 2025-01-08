A bride Emi Kadiri became the centre of attention after she shared her desire to wear a ball gown on her wedding day

In a video, she rocked the glamorous outfit and wanted to get into a car that would take her to the venue of her wedding

However, she experienced some difficulties in getting into the car with her dress, and had to call others to support her

A bride Emi Kadiri got the attention of netizens after she showed off her struggles in her ball wedding gown. According to her, it was her desire to wear that kind of her outfit and she fulfilled the promise to herself on her special day.

She made a beautiful hairstyle to complement her look and made her way to her car. As she was about to get in, she complained about how her attire was restraining her.

A bride looks uncomfortable in her ball wedding dress. Image credit: @emi_kadiri

Source: TikTok

Emi had to get the support of other people around her to push her gown into the car for her to sit comfortably. She laughed at herself as she expressed how she felt about the gown. One of the ladies said that she had to record the moment for her.

Brides and love for flamboyant wedding gowns

@emi_kadiri on TikTok is not the first bride to rock a ball wedding gown or experience difficulty with her outfit. Over the years, other brides have made the news due to the drama they displayed with their attires on their special day.

At times, it was not because of how large the wedding gowns were. It could be as a result of how tight they were. Nevertheless, these brides created fun out of it and ensured that their special day was not ruined because of their apparels.

Watch Emi Kadiri's wedding dress below:

Reactions to bride's dramatic wedding gown

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Emi Kadiri's ball wedding gown below:

@kiloda_

"Na why I like mermaid dress I nor fit for stress."

@amakanjoabuzia:

"Me on my wedding day , it just wished for a mermaid gown instead. I cried."

@Princess Ozioma:

"Omo na Hilux you for enter o."

@Hilda:

"You for just stay on top motor in peace o."

@mmesoma:

"How you later enter? cause me, I no hear o nah this ball gown I go still wear so talk how una later reach church."

@KIM:

"Wetin you go just enter okada go where you dey go. Big congratulations sis, I’m next ijn."

@successful D Y:

"Abi make you trek go church?"

@StitchesbyFaith:

"Nothing musa nor go see for gate."

Bride struggles to breathe in wedding dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a newly-wedded bride had decided she did not mind going through discomfort for the sake of fashion as she wore a tight wedding attire.

She looked uncomfortable as she struggled to breathe in her outfit, and she tried to adjust for a while before she stood up.

Netizens expressed worry over how she looked and her bulging stomach that she could not hide despite her desire to be snatched

