A thoughtful daughter’s new year’s surprise for her mother has captured the hearts of many netizens on the TikTok app

In a heartwarming clip, the mum’s excitement could not be contained as she jumped and rolled on the floor in pure joy upon seeing her daughter walk into the house

The emotional daughter, moved by her mother's reaction to seeing her again, rushed to lift her and hug her sweetly

In a now-viral viral TikTok video, a daughter paid her biological mother an unexpected visit and the woman's reaction was wholesome.

An emotional family moment like this reminds the world of the power of family ties and surprising loved ones.

Daughter’s unexpected surprise for dramatic mum trends

The video which was shared by @TheGoddess on TikTok captured the moment the daughter walked in and her mum visibly surprised, jumped up in excitement and rolled on the floor.

The video then showed the daughter who engaged her mum in an embrace while she raised her from the floor.

According to the daughter, she had been out of the country for a while but decided to return to Nigeria at the beginning of the year to surprise her mother.

"POV: You flew into the country to surprise your very dramatic mum for the new year and her reaction is divine. Mummy responded well to the surprise," she said.

Reactions trail reunion of mother and dairy

TikTok users who came across the video reacted in the comment section.

@swanky babe commented:

"God please bless me and give me divine connections and a good sweet soul so that I will surprise my mom, that woman don surfer, I want to take good care of her, God please hear my pray."

@Mandy gold babyoku commented:

"My parents and your parents shall live longer than expected in Jesus name amen they shall eat their fruit of labor in Jesus name amen."

@Gloaspearl commented:

"It's very beautiful when people you love, love you back."

@blessingjaphet321 commented:

"This how I will surprise my mom someday."

@dceezsignature said:

"One day my mom will be this happy to receive me and my siblings from obodo oyibo. Amen."

@Mandy gold babyoku said:

"My parents and your parents shall live longer than expected in Jesus name amen. Let they shall eat their fruit of labor in Jesus name amen."

@Gifted said:

"God please bless me,I need to surprise my mum she has really tried for us since we lost our dad,I have been working but nothing to show for it, but I know this year God go run am for me."

@testimonyblessing said:

"I was in another country when my mom die. Cry alone no money then to leave where I was to attend burial Everytim I think of it break my heart."

@Bakayoko stated:

"I'm short of words. please make use of every moment and enjoy. Mom was buried without me and it's been 2 years. the only surprise that awaits me home is her new house outside beside her home."

@skidonwa said:

"Watching this on 5th of January. Oh Lord show me love lemme surprise my parents have miss them alot. 3yrs now."

@official Melanie goddess reacted:

"God, if there's a next life pls give me a mother that will care for me, love me, give me a shoulder to lean on wen it's hard some1 I can call my mom."

@Ada Wilfred added:

"Omo una wey get person to meet if you get home,no know wetin God do for una. Don't even fancy going home because my parents are late."

Watch the video below:

Abroad-based lady returns to surprise mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives overseas decided to surprise her beautiful mother on her 60th birthday.

The young lady boarded a flight back to Nigeria to attend the woman's birthday party without informing anyone.

