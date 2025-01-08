A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she visited her late father's graveside ahead of her wedding

In a video, the lady tearfully spoke about her imminent movement from her father's house to her husband's house

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to encourage and console her

A video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady visiting her late father's graveside, where she poured out her emotions ahead of her wedding.

The emotional scene captured the bride-to-be overcome with grief as she reflected on the life change that lay ahead.

Bride-to-be takes drink to late dad's graveside Photo credit: @bellastitchesnnewi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride-to-be visits late dad's graveside

In the video, the lady with the TikTok handle @bellastitchesnnewi, was seen tearfully addressing her late father, expressing her emotions about leaving the family home to start a new life with her husband.

Her words conveyed a sense of loss and longing, as she acknowledged the pain of moving forward without her father by her side.

In her words:

"The moment I want to tell my late daddy that I am about to leave my father's house to my husband's house while he continues making a way for me and my siblings."

Reactions as bride-to-be visits dad's graveside

The video touched TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement.

Many people shared their experiences of coping with loss and navigating life milestones without loved ones.

@majesty19864 said:

"Dead people don’t make way for anybody but their deeds on earth whether good or bad will always speak for there children."

@Mr Fili said:

"What year can we all stop some madness pls must everything be on social media."

@victorious ugomu asked:

"Why pouring the drink you should have told him what you want to say and go."

@Akwaja 042 said:

"You're very intelligent, anyone who advised you to do this, wants your progress. I am happy to still see intelligent people in this age."

@Apostle Ikechukwu said:

"Familiar and opportunist spirit will just highjack and answer the prayer in some cases."

@Opurum Abigail Nnenn said:

"The dead has nothing in common with the living."

@Amore 123 said:

"I remember around 1999 in my aunty house in vi I was seriously sick with all the medication no improvement, that faithful evening I passed out."

@izak said:

"Incase you don't know the spirit of our love once always watch over us and protect us whenever will call open them but above all God is the greatest."

@Xpensive CEO said:

"I did this the day my husband came to my village to pay my bride price, I went to his grave and I told him that this be my first and last marriage, and my father is always with me."

@Emmanuel Augustine Kenechukwu commented:

"He will be with u and ur siblings call upon him in some cases he will answer u and advice u ok that is what I normally do and my show way for me when there is no way."

@sttiagomilan1 said:

"Some of you here need to visit village and ask questions not just travel for Christmas mummy and come back. This is the first step she's suppose to take, and thank God she did well."

@white loin added:

"You are blessed and you will be blessings to the house you are going you will be the reason they smile again I bless ur new home this prayer is from spirit remain blessed."

Watch the video below:

Lady visits late father's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady posted an emotional video that captured the moment she visited her father's grave to speak to him.

In the clip which went viral, she pleaded with her late father to shake a tree so she would be sure that he was listening to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng