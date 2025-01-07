A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok after employing the service of Google to catch a glimpse of her late father again

In the trending clip, the lady found a photo of her house on Google map but unfortunately, her father was not present in the photo

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the platform stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video shared by a Nigerian lady on TikTok has captured the attention of many, as she attempted to catch a glimpse of her late father using Google Maps.

The lady shared a clip showing her childhood home and neighbourhood, which she discovered on Google Maps after an hour-long search.

Lady shares outcome of using Google Map Photo credit: @gift.bigbaby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady searches for dad on Google Maps

As she navigated through the virtual streets, she pointed out familiar landmarks, including her family's house, neighbouring homes, and even an old car that used to transport her to school.

Her emotional journey took a bittersweet turn when she spotted an obituary banner bearing her late father's name on the wall of their family home.

Although she had hoped to see her father's image, the discovery of the banner reminded of her painful loss.

The lady identified as @gift.bigbaby on TikTok, narrated:

"Checking Google to see if I will see my dad. I saw a video of a lady checking her family house years ago and I decided to try to see if I will also see our house on Google. It took me up to one hour to see our house. This house wey I show so na madam Rose house.

"The opposite house na papa Osato house. This spoilt motor na the one wey them dey carry us go school those days. See our house. I thought I will see my father outside but unfortunately, no be my papa I see. This one na my step brother and his children. See my late father's obituary banner on the wall."

Reactions as lady searches for late dad on Google Maps

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were deeply moved by the lady's story, with many taking to the comments section to share their experiences of coping with loss.

@Eunice Amaka Rowland said:

"It works! It brought back memories of where I was born and brought up. Thanks for this info!"

@VERY ANYHOW MAN said:

"You see that hilux na them dey take the picture map. The problem with nigeria be say dem nor dey update am."

@Ikenna Aloka Red Hot said:

"Google earth works but not very clear like this "

@Romeo Lawson said:

"Hmm 2025 nah now people know the work of Google map."

@Efizzy money commented:

"Hmm this thing is real that house that you said is your house is my moml father's house I don't understand."

@amenomo_omo said:

"I don't believe this. did they put satellite that can help capture past occurrences? Someone pls make me understand."

Rico said:

"Google earth car had a 360 degree reflective mirror camera installed on the car roof. It drove around every available street that a car can pass and it recorded it and uploaded the entire thing to the cloud for users to interact with."

@kestar__mike2 commented:

"This baba Awizer house but now owned by his son pa Saturday from evohborwen village."

@Female King said:

"Let me try mine ooh. This remind me those days in Nigeria thank God for life."

@pretty_ivy said:

"It was very emotional for me wen I saw mine."

@LUCKENZY commented:

"So how com the 2 guy standing close to ur dad look at the camera?"

@Jay said:

"Thank God say you use normal song no be all does sadness music way them dey use."

@Lucky Orekhai said:

"From where are you viewing the Benin city map."

@Aiwekhoe Adesuwa said:

"Na near our street for upper be this oh."

@𝕮h𝖎𝖝𝖘t𝖊𝖗 said:

"I was lucky to see my own late dad in front of his house when I checked mine."

@Omacee said:

"I did mine last night and it real omo u need see my joy last night seeing d compound that gave me all my childhood memories on google map."

@WIZKID WIFE commented:

"Can somebody help me check osi aiyegunle of akoko edo I don check noting show."

@Vincent fact said:

"I would have laughed but I’m in the court denying pregnancy."

@OAL GLOBAL TV commented:

"You think say you go see your papa outside later you see your papa burial banner. They claim another man house you hia."

@Mike007 added:

"Go to Google maps search for your location and zoom the arrow from and back to locate desired point."

Watch the video below:

Lady searches for dad's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Sierra Leone-based lady launched a social media search for the whereabouts of her deceased father's people.

According to her, her father ran to Sierra Leone with his uncle at age 11 during the Nigeria-Biafra war of July 6, 1967.

Source: Legit.ng