A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing her relocation to her new country of residence

In a video, she shared the processes she went though before leaving Nigeria, followed by her arrival at her final destination

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments

A Nigerian lady's decision to share her relocation experience on social media has warmed the hearts of many.

The lady, who recently moved abroad, took her followers on a journey, documenting every step of the way.

Lady excited as she finally leaves Nigeria Photo credit: @chidera_sahrah/TikTok.

Lady relocates abroad to meet partner

On TikTok, @chidera_sahrah gave her followers a glimpse into the intricacies of relocating to a new country.

From securing visa approval to packing her bags, she shared it all with visible excitement over the new phase of her life.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the lady's trip to the market, her nail day, and her emotional goodbye with her family.

It also captured the moment she touched down at her destination and was warmly welcomed by her partner.

She experienced a mix of emotions during the journey, from excitement to nervousness, as she prepared to start a new chapter in her life.

In her words:

"Relocate with me from Nigeria. Visa approval. Passport pickup. Market days. Packing days. It started feeling so real. Weighing luggage so as to avoid issues. Nail day. Journey to the airport. My family. Checked in. Touched down and connected to my final destination. Was warmly welcomed by my man."

Reactions as lady relocates abroad

TikTok users who came across the video were quick to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@Rukylush said:

"My own by February and I will come back with testimony."

@Dayomi said:

"By the grace of Almighty God, I Oluwadayomi will use this January."

@Teemah's Vlog said:

"Congratulations. Manifesting this for my mum."

@Mary Foday said:

"Congratulations sis I tap into your traveling grace in Jesus name. Amen."

@Ebuntemi said:

"Relocation Vlogs on my fyp daily. God please this time next year answer my heart cry. Congratulations."

@Nuwagaba Leon added:

"Congratulations dear l can't wait my visa to be approved and l travel next year in Jesus's name Amen."

