A Nigerian lady's journey from financial loss to monumental success has left social media users in awe.

The happy lady shared a video showing her newly erected multimillion-naira mansion and was congratulated by many in the comments section.

Lady proudly shows off new mansion

In a clip, the lady identified by her TikTok handle @mimathe1st, captured her 13-month journey to achieving her dream home.

The video revealed the impressive transformation of the property, leaving viewers amazed by her accomplishment.

She shared her story of pain and determination, recounting how she had lost a huge amount of money in business and to acquaintances in 2023.

However, she refused to let her setbacks define her and instead worked tirelessly to rebuild her life.

Her hard work paid off, and she was able to acquire her luxurious mansion in 2024.

"POV: Your 13 months hard work in a 1 minute video. From losing 20 million in business and to friends in 2023 to owing a multimillion mansion in 2024. That is the God I serve," she said.

Reactions as lady shows off mansion

TikTok users were inspired by the lady's rags-to-riches story, with many praising her determination.

@Your bby said:

"Congratulations as i be first to comment next one na my turn."

@Maria Richardson said:

"While some people de find money to buy land, some don build hux, some de find food, some de hospital bed, wherever you are be grateful."

@Little Z said:

"Congratulations. More to come in good health and above all God goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life in Jesus name amen. Congratulations to me too in advance amen."

@Samuel said:

"That route that brought the money to build this house may God continue to open it wide and wider."

@pahoja1stson said:

"You built from scratch or you bought and finished?Congratulations love. I tap."

@Sugar pie added:

"Congratulations I tap from your testimony 2025 is my year and turn I will use this song in Jesus name Amen."

Man flaunts his car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy Nigerian man was so excited after getting a luxurious car and house.

In a heartwarming video, he revealed that he got the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he faced along the way.

