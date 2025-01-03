A lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the two handsome children that her late aunty left in her care

In the emotional clip, she showed off the cute brothers and lamented over the unexpected and painful demise of her aunt

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to react to it

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced online, showing the two young brothers left behind by their late mother.

The clip, which has garnered widespread attention, showed a glimpse into the lives of the adorable siblings.

Lady post emotional video of two brothers Photo credit: @patendy6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares emotional video of two brothers

The touching video was shared by the boys' caregiver with the handle @patendy6 on the TikTok app.

In the emotional clip, she expressed her gratitude to those who had offered support and condolences following her aunt's passing.

The caregiver also provided a brief update on the well-being of the younger brother, Princewill, assuring viewers that he was receiving ample love and care.

In her words:

"POV: Your late aunty left you two brothers. To everyone who liked reposted and watched the previous video thanks and yes princewill is happy and growing with all the love a child could ask for. Aunty we miss you. We believe that you are in a better place void of pain. Keep resting our Amazon."

Reactions as lady posts late aunt's children

The video sparked an outpouring of sympathy from TikTok users who were deeply moved by the plight of the orphaned brothers.

Many took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement to the caregiver and the boys.

@Kole painter said:

"Another day to cry for Wetin no concern me."

@Elaina said:

"Why are our mothers doing this to us. Lost mine two years ago and have felt empty ever since she left."

@joy said:

"The younger one stole my heart. Feel like crying but don’t want to cry."

@kossy said:

"Stronger by young john. If u don't have a mother u will understand dah song so deeply."

@wunmzy said:

"The thing is they don't even know what it means to lose someone dear to them at this age, until they're growing up, when I and my siblings lost our mom, we planned how we no going to cry so."

@Ajike/No1 Gold Seller in Lagos added:

"This got me teary. May her soul rest in peace. May God be with you and the children."

Watch the video below:

Lady mourns late little sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Blessing wrote an emotional post on social media as she mourned her deceased little sister.

According to Blessing, doctors at the hospital in Okolobiri where her cherished sister was rushed said she was poisoned.

