Lord's Chosen General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka Welcomed in Style as He Arrives Maryland, US
People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has stormed the United States for a church program
  • In an emerging video, the cleric was treated to a warm reception from excited men and women as he landed in Maryland
  • The Lord's Chosen church was recently in the spotlight as testimonies of its members left netizens in disbelief

Men and women were overjoyed when the founder of Lord's Chosen arrived in Maryland, United States.

The cleric is believed to be in the US state for his church's program.

Pastor Muoka landed in Maryland, US. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial, Authority Newspaper
Source: TikTok

The church released a video of Muoka's arrival in the US via its TikTok handle with the caption:

"Arrival of Pastor Lazarus Muoka in Maryland, U.S."

In the short clip, men and women adorning the church's signature aprons waved the US flags as they welcomed Muoka.

They followed after him until he got into a waiting vehicle. The cleric acknowledged the people's greetings by waving at them while smiling.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lord's Chosen's video

IJEREIKE LEGEND said:

"My pastor, my pastor."

pheo said:

"God of my pastor is so great."

Chosen Campus Fellowship - Hq said:

"Welcome Daddy."

Fortune ❤️ said:

"Yes oooo 🙌🙌🙌 wonderful move of GOD."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Lord's Chosen founder had explained why they wear aprons.

Lord's Chosen GO taunts church critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lord's Chosen general overseer had taken a swipe at his church's critics.

Mouka, whose church has been in the spotlight recently, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship and testimonies of miracles, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos state.

Speaking at the event, he stressed that the God of old was the same yesterday, today and tomorrow; therefore, "miracles" shall remain strange to unbelievers who tend to mock God, PremiumTimes reported. Mouka tasked the congregation to remain steadfast in God while embracing the heavenly train and not look back.

Source: Legit.ng

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

