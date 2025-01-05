Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to perform at US President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C

The Akwa Ibom-born cleric announced this on his Instagram page, where he shared a poster for the occasion

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the United States Prayer Breakfast is a non-political, faith-based gathering that promotes prayer and worship

Much-loved Nigerian pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to serve at US President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Reverend Merrie Turner will host the non-governmental and non-political event, which will take place prior to President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.

Nigeria’s Nathaniel Bassey invited to Donald Trump’s inaugural breakfast. Credit: @nathanielblow, @realdonaltrump

Source: Instagram

The famous gospel singer from Akwa Ibom is no stranger to the United States. In 2024, the Mayor of Albany, New York, named October 6 "Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day" in the city.

The U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast is a non-partisan, faith-based event held every four years before the official swearing-in of a new administration. Its primary focus is to provide spiritual support for the incoming government through prayers and worship.

Nathaniel Bassey, known for his soul-stirring worship songs and as the founder of the globally recognised Hallelujah Challenge, is well known for hits such as "Imela," "Onise Iyanu," and "Olowogbogboro." His music combines a variety of styles, from traditional hymns to jazz-infused songs, garnering him international recognition as one of Nigeria's top gospel ministers.

See details below:

In a previous report, a Nigerian lady, @susu_wells, posted a short clip she took of gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

According to the lady, traffic congestion allowed her to see the Hallelujah Challenge convener up close.

While noting that Lagos traffic humbles people, @susu_wells expressed delight that she could see Nathaniel Bassey.

In the eight-second clip posted on TikTok, Nathaniel Bassey had a headset on and a bag across his shoulders and used the walkway of the road.

Netizens react to Nathaniel Bassey's invitation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_she__reigns:

"God is indeed not a user of men. He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.Praise Jesus."

silaskprekuku:

"@nathanielblow person wey @recordingacademy Grammy beg to give Grammy; he rejected it, that he's singing for recognition but, to worship God. Dey play. Grammy wey our 9ja celeb dey die for... he's so kingdom minded; why God nor go take am far."

kakatwinkle:

"See a man diligent in his ways! He will not stand before mere men! He will stand before Kings and rulers of this world! Ehhhh. God doesn't lie. God is not a user. So happy for Pastor Nath."

probabafx:

"This is massive, God at work."

ms__etim:

"Global Visibility Jesus Iyeeeeee. You have done it again, Jesus Iyeeee, in your special way, what was impossible, you made possible, Jesus Iyeeeee."

officialdesire_;

"When the Bible said you'll be SOUGHT AFTER this is it. Standing before Kings and not mean men. The reward of diligence in serving God wholeheartedly."

Proposed site for Hallelujah Challenge Centre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey had unveiled the proposed site for the Hallelujah Challenge Centre.

Nathaniel Bassey, one of the gospel artists who ministered at The Experience concert, posted a video of some men clearing the site.

He added that it is a new level of glory and urged people to join the glorious journey. His post caught the attention of many, including Christian celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng