A Nigerian lady who moved into a new apartment around Mile 2 in Lagos has lamented a challenge she is facing

The lady, who paid N2.3 million for the apartment, said she is already regretting her new abode and shared why

Her lamentation stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens offering her advice

A lady who paid N2.3 million for an apartment in Lagos has cried out online, saying she is regretting moving into the place.

She came to the conclusion after spending her second night in the new place, situated in Mile 2 area of Lagos.

She spends up to N10k every two days on fuel. Photo Credit: @june_bug04

Source: TikTok

In a video on TikTok, the lady, @june_bug04, noted that it is a new building and they (tenants) were only provided with water.

While commending the management for providing them with water, she lamented that the water has a colour.

"So, I have officially spent two nights in my new apartment and I'm already regretting why.

"So, they are supposed to give me light and water. They've tried, at least, they have given us water, because, it is a new building.

"The water is somehow, it is orangish, still kind of orangish because it is new water na, so, they have to clean the tanks before our water is fine. That's okay. I can wait for them to clean the tank," she opened up.

Her regret about N2.3 million Lagos apartment

She said the problem with the new apartment is power supply, which has made her spend up to N10k on fuel every two days to power her generator.

"The problem I'm now having is light issue. They said according to NEPA people, they have not given them meters for every compound and now I have to run gen to give myself light..

"I cannot be spending up to N10k every two days fo fuel. This is hilarious. I am going back to my father's house."

Watch the video below:

People react to her lamentation

EYEKAY said:

"Lol😂 that 2.3 would have been directed to getting a solar inverter and you would have stayed where you were before."

Failed Trader said:

"This one normal for new properties. It will pay you to go to Nepa and sort out the meter issue. Unless the management is serious you may not get it."

AYORKING said:

"Why you pay that kind money for house wey everything never ready especially water n light?"

raphaelpanache said:

"Yall please stop engaging in the “fastest finger” marketing agents use to sell. It’s better it goes than you being sorry you took an apartment out of mere marketing."

anitacay1 said:

"My dear I wouldn’t advise anybody to rent a new building the troubles that comes with it is way too much."

kunta_kante said:

"If you can pay 2.3m for rent of 1 year, then 10k fuel really shouldn’t be an issue."

Incognito said:

"I wanted to pay for a miniflat here but after investigating, they said tenants are not allowed to use gen. I guess this is amuwo odofin and the rent is 1.5 for a mini flat."

opegeneral said:

"Omo I don’t know which kind juju the agents wan use tell me them go do everything before I pay."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after using all her savings to rent a house in Lagos.

Lady told to leave after renovating apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a caretaker had asked a lady to leave after she spent N4 million to renovate her three-bedroom apartment.

When she saw the apartment, the lady said it was badly maintained, which made her spend millions renovating it. She added that the caretaker who ordered her to leave is new and it happened four months after she fixed the house.

She said the new caretaker had instructed that no significant change should be made to the house. Her story touched people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng