A determined Nigerian lady said she has been saving money in small amounts in a small box she kept at home

The lady, Blosson, recently broke the piggy bank and displayed the amount of money she saved in it

When she was asked how much money she saved, Blossom said she saved N150,500 in the piggy bank

A lady who has been saving money in a small box at home has cracked it open to show the amount in it.

The lady, Blossom, brought out the box and used a knife to open it. She revealed a lot of crumpled naira notes she squeezed and saved inside.

The lady said she was able to save N150,500. Photo credit: TikTok/@omoose0.

Source: TikTok

Blossom poured the money on the floor in readiness to count it to know how much was in it.

The caption on the video says:

"As I no see who ask me wetin I want for Christmas, na so I open my saving."

When social media users asked her how much money she saved in the box, Blossom said it was N150,600.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks her piggy box

@London said:

"How much did you save?"

@Pretty last born said:

"I thought they said if I use dis stuff to safe money it will turn to dust. Omooo I no come understand again oo."

@Eddie said:

"Imagine if the dog starts bitting everything."

@Xten baba said:

"How una dey take do am, my bro thief my own finish put paper inside."

@poison 2468 said:

"From January to December nah only 1.4 million I save. Money way some people dey spend for club a night."

@Tessy said:

"Opening mine next week oooo, painting Lagos white dis December with my little change."

Why people save money for future use

There are various reasons why people save money. According to Bank Rate, a website that shares financial information, one reason people save is to have money for emergency situations.

It says:

"One of the most important savings goals everyone should have is building an emergency fund. The purpose of an emergency fund is to ensure that you can afford various expenses caused by sudden and unexpected life events, including medical costs, sudden unemployment, natural disasters, home repairs and family emergencies. It can also give you peace of mind to know that if such an emergency were to arise, you wouldn’t have to struggle to cover the costs of living."

It says there are different saving strategies, depending on the goal.

It states:

"The sooner you start saving for your goals, the more likely you’ll achieve them faster. It’s important to list your various goals and develop savings strategies for both short-term goals and long-term goals."

Another lady breaks her piggy bank

In a related story, a Nigerian woman who saved money for seven months has broken her piggy box and shown the amount she saved.

The woman said she started saving the money in January and she broke the piggy box in September.

When she broke the piggy box, she discovered that she had saved N4,220,000 and she was happy for her efforts.

