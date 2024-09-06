A Nigerian lady decided to change her apartment and move to another estate in Lagos, but she got an offer from her caretaker

She said her caretaker showed her another apartment in the same building where she lives and she decided to take it

She renovated the building at the cost of N4 million before moving in, but the caretaker is asking her to vacate the apartment

A Nigerian lady found herself in a difficult situation after renting an apartment in a Lagos estate.

The lady said she wanted to move out of the apartment she was living in to another one.

The lady said the caretaker had asked her to leave the apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@smadluxe.

Source: TikTok

In a video, @smadluxe said she found another apartment in a nearby estate.

However, before she could move, she said her caretaker approached her with an offer to take an empty apartment available in the building.

She agreed but when she took the apartment, she discovered the place was badly maintained.

Lagos apartment renovated with N4 million

She used her money to the tune of N4 million to renovate the apartment.

But shortly after she finished and when the cost of renovation had not been used up in rent, the caretaker asked her to vacate the apartment.

She clarified that the caretaker who asked her to leave was new and that it happened four months after she finished renovating.

She said the new caretaker had instructed that no significant change should be made to the house.

She said:

"That day, it was like a movie. I cried like a baby. Different flashbacks of how difficult it was to put this place together.

She has now involved a lawyer to handle the case for her.

Watch the full story below:

Reactions as lady renovates house

@Toks_of_lagos said:

"I can’t renovate for any landlord."

@Greg said:

"Before renovation make sure you pay like 5 years una no Dey hear."

@Foodiehaven_bybeccs said:

"Renovating a place you rented is risky, before renovating involve a lawyer to talk to your landlord there should be a written agreement even before the renovation."

