A Nigerian businessman has narrated how a young man he took as a little brother stolen from him

He had given the young man a fully funded university scholarship and placed him on a N100k monthly allowance before the theft

He shared how a WhatsApp video made him realise the young man had stolen his jacket, trousers and shoes

Businessman Kel Armstrong Amobi, known on Facebook as KAA, has shared how someone he took under his wings, like a little sibling, broke his trust and stole from him.

KAA revealed that he had given the young man's mum N500k to add to her foodstuff business, placed him on N100k monthly allowance and a fully funded scholarship to study in the university.

He lost a fully funded scholarship for his university education. Stock photo. Posed by model Photo Credit: JulPo

Source: Getty Images

How KAA caught the thief

KAA, in a Facebook post, recalled how he gave the young man named Sunny a dozen expensive clothes, a wristwatch, a pack of new boxers and singlets and shoes some days before Christmas.

KAA said he also gave Sunny, who helped him with watering the plants and running some errands, a bottle of perfume, a fancy travelling bag, and N100k for Christmas. However, when left alone in the house, Sunny would go to KAA's room and steal his shirt, jacket, two trousers, and a pair of white shoes.

On how he found out, KAA said he viewed a video Sunny posted on his WhatsApp status in which he was dancing with other people during the crossover night service.

"...When I saw the video, I recognized the white jacket, the white trousers, and the white shoes. I knew I didn't give him those clothes but they were mine.

"That was when I scanned through my wardrobe and discovered that those clothes and shoes were missing.

"Because of my WhatsApp privacy settings, he didn't even know that I viewed the video," KAA wrote.

KAA confronts unrepentant thief

When KAA asked Sunny if he saw the missing clothes and shoes, he denied seeing them and suggested the cleaner might have taken them.

"Yesterday, I asked him if he saw those clothes and shoes, and he denied seeing them and even suggested that the cleaner must have taken them.

"I asked him what he thought I should do to the cleaner if I discovered that he was the one who stole the things. He said I should lock him up until he pays for it.

"He even went on to tell me stories about how cleaners steal things.

"I told him to think through the night and be sure he did not take the things by mistake.

"Before 5PM yesterday he sent me a message of how he feels bad that I suspected him of stealing the clothes and shoes. He even said he was given a prophecy on the crossover night that his enemies would set him up if he was not careful..."

It was then KAA sent Sunny the video he saw on his WhatsApp status.

"When I sent him a clip of the video he shared on his WhatsApp story, I woke up this morning to a long message explaining that he needed the clothes and shoes because they were asked to come to the crossover night dressed in white from head to toe.

"A big disappointment to himself. Now, he’s lost everything, including the scholarship, all because of clothes and shoes..."

People react to the man's scholarship loss

Golden Chimezie Nwogu said:

"Sir, My only problem here is that he gave a solid counsel for whoever is caught that stole the items, you didn't mention locking him up till he pays for those items. We'll have an interesting year ahead."

Hes Chelsea said:

"Greed is a bad omen, it can lead someone astray. Contended someone has solved 99% of life's problems.

"Imagine losing an opportunity to a good life because of uncontentious life style.

"I pray this doesn't block another person from reaching his or her destiny helper.

"Once people can tell you lies, forget it, they can do anything else."

Kersey Castrol said:

"Never trust the loyalty of a poor man.

"Too much access can ruin things…

"He has always being like that from day one, was just waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

"People like him won’t go far in life."

Ogechi Onwutuebe said:

"Nothing outweigh contentment ...he has lost everything,the trust and the materials things. It's a pity."

Chimaramma said:

"I honestly lack words.

"The fact is that the guy has been a thief and he has been stealing for a long time.

"You only got to know about this last one.

"The confidence of him sending that emotional blackmail message shows that he has been doing that long and you never pay any attention. When you try to, he feels that emotional blackmail can work and make you erase any form of doubt you have.

"It's well."

Lifestyle with Onyinye Sharon said:

"It is always good and safe to help people from a distance, the heart of man is desperately w1ck£d. Glory to God that he only stole, some even go extra mile to steal and d£stroy."

Source: Legit.ng