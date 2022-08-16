A Nigerian student named Smart Godwin Micah is on the verge of losing a full scholarship worth N16 million

This is because Smart lacks the money for flight ticket to travel to the USA where he is expected to commence studies at North Carolina Central University, Durham

Smart has cried for help online, asking Nigerians to help him make up his transport fare so as to proceed for his studies

Smart Godwin Micah, is a Nigerian student who gained admission to pursue his masters degree in Physics at the North Carolina Central University, Durham, USA.

Smart has also secured a fully-funded scholarship worth more than N16 million.

Smart says he lacks money for his flight ticket. Photo credit: Smart Godwin.

Source: Twitter

No money for flight ticket and accommodation

However, Smart has been unable to travel and commence his studies because he currently lacks money for a flight ticket.

He has cried out to Nigerians asking for help to be able to make it to USA before the expiration of the time he is expected to resume studies. He will be needing N2.470m to be able to proceed.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I have spent almost all my savings on application documents,fees and standardized test and I am left with #300k which is not enough to book Flight ticket travel materials or sort my accommodation expenses.

"I believe with your financial support & push, I'd be able to achieve my dream of becoming a Physics Professor and be of great influence to others coming behind me!"

Legit.ng contacted Smart to know why the scholarship did not cover his travel and accommodation, he said that he is expected by the school to pay for those himself.

He told Legit.ng:

"There are no deficits in the scholarship except my accommodation expenses and flight fee. I need accommodation fee for the first month and little change to sustain myself for 1 month before I start getting paid my stipends."

See his tweet below:

