A Nigerian lady cried as she remembered her elder brother, who she had never heard of after he relocated abroad in 2008

She said her family had never heard from him since he travelled, and she was only a child when he went

Many who came across the video sympathised with the lady and shared similar experiences with their family members

A lady broke down in tears after remembering her brother, who travelled abroad in 2008.

She claimed that since her brother travelled, her family never heard from him.

Lady cries as she speaks on her long-lost brother. Photo: @nenyenwa._.

Source: TikTok

In the emotional video shared by @nenyenwa._, the lady shared a video of herself crying.

Man who relocated abroad in 2008 loses contact with family

As the lady cried in the video, she said only God knew where her brother was or what had happened to him.

She also said she was still a child when he travelled and couldn’t remember his face very well.

According to her, she saw his face through his passport inside her father’s Bible.

She said:

“Let’s just take a moment to remember my elder brother who travelled in 2008 and till date we haven’t heard from him. Only God knows where he is or what had happened to him. I was still a child then wen he traveled and can’t even remember his face very well. I got to see his face now as an adult through his picture(passport) in my dads bible.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady remembers brother who lost contact with family in 2008

Many who came across the video sympathised with the lady and shared similar experiences with their family members.

Some also advised her on what to do so her brother would return.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Bella said:

"Which route did he use to travel? if it is libya hmmmm I'm sorry he might be long gone."

@vexbolts said:

"Post his picture then ask TikTok for help, trust me it will help."

@RARE said:

"One of my aunt in the village traveled since 2005, nobody heard from her, we all thought she died there, Buh she came back this December with 5grown up children and white husband, my dear keep praying."

@Dibasen said:

"I have an uncle that went to SA in 2005,we last heard from him in 2009 ever since nothing he's name was Engelbert Eiseb."

@boniwemkholo said:

"Take one of his favourite clothes he used to wear very often and hang it outside. do not remove it no matter the weather let it stay there."

@Darasimi said:

"I have an uncle he traveled through Libya since 2004 not heard from him since then."

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Lady returned to Nigeria after relocating to UK

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who returned to the country from the United Kingdom spoke out about her decision.

She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t explaining.

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng