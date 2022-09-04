A student who was offered admission and financial aid by Marquette University, Milwaukee, USA, has lost the opportunity over a case of plagiarism

The student whose name is not immediately clear was supposed to pursue a PhD program in Mechanical Engineering but that won't be happening

In a strongly-worded termination letter, Marquette University says it has withdrawn the student from all courses due to the serious offence

Marquette University, Milwaukee, USA, has terminated an admission offer granted to a student after discovering he submitted a plagiarised essay during his application.

In a heart-shattering letter dated September 1, and sent to the student, Marquette University says the offence is a violation of an agreement signed by the student during application to submit only certified true copies of his documents.

Marquette University also withdrew financial aid given to the student. Photo credit: Marko Geber and Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images. Photos for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

Marquette University applies consequences of plagiarism

Consequently, the school says the erring student will be withdrawn from his course, and the financial aid which came with the admission is automatically terminated.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The student in question was supposed to pursue a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering, but that apparently won't be happening at Marquette University.

Is the erring student a Nigerian?

It is not completely clear if the student is a Nigerian or if he may have already resumed studies before the admission and financial aid were terminated.

However, the wording of the letter suggests the student may have resumed. The letter says the student will be withdrawn from all courses and his Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) terminated.

The SEVIS is a record of international students who travel to the US for the purpose of education. If the student has resumed, he may well be on his way back to his country.

There is no shortcut to being original, expert says

Legit.ng spoke to an academician and foreign admission expert, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, who is based in Canada, and he says plagiarism is a serious offence in academics. He advised prospective foreign students to write their own stories instead of stealing articles online.

His words:

" People should learn to write their own story. Graduate school journey is personal. You can't beat the system! It defeats originality. While I agree that aspiring scholars may be overwhelmed on how to start, writing is something you develop over time. There are a lot of templates out there that could help!

"It's important to personalize the journey and be less desperate about 'japa'. A genuine and undiluted story not only brings about satisfaction but also the courage to pursue other things that come with graduate school including term papers, seminars and manuscript writing! There is no shortcut to being original."

See the letter written by Marquette University below:

Admission termination by Marquette University attracts social media reactions

@anate20101 said:

"Some people will pay someone in Nigeria to write for them and they end up in trouble. Write yourself no matter how bad you think your grammar is, make it simple."

@giftadene_ commented:

"See what laziness can cause? Why not read the one you like, understand and rewrite in your own words or even paraphrase and add your personal life experience? Nigèriàns ehn.. tufiakwa. I actually blame our educational system. It encourages plagiarism."

Student cries for help to enable him resume studies in USA

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who gained admission to study in the US was looking for flight fare.

Nigerians online helped him raise the money after he ran to them for assistance.

The student named Smart Godwin has since resumed his studies.

Source: Legit.ng