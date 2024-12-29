A lady called out her baby's father and his partner after they left out her son from matching pyjamas for a Christmas photo

Da Real Słim said on Facebook that she sent her son to spend the weekend at his father's place, and they took a Christmas photo

The problem the mother found with the photo is that while every other person wore matching PJs, the boy was putting on night clothes

A lady has publicly criticised her baby's father and his partner after their Christmas photo surfaced online and went viral.

Da Real Słim had sent her son to spend the weekend with his father, who happens to have another partner and two other children.

The mother said her son was left out in matching PJ. Photo credit: Facebook/Da Real Słim and Riya Lee.

While the boy was at his father's place, the family took a Christmas photo wearing PJs.

However, the problem the woman found with the photo is that everyone else was putting on matching PJs except the boy, who was still in the dress he came to the house with.

Da Real Słim's baby father, his partner, and two children appeared in matching pyjamas, but the boy had his nightwear on.

Mother infuriated over matching PJ photos

The development infuriated his mother, who suspected that her son had been deliberately left out.

She posted on Facebook:

"My son got pictures taken with his dad, his girlfriend and his siblings. WHY TF MY BABY THE ONLY ONE with different pyjamas and everybody else matching? He literally is wearing the pyjamas I sent with him for the weekend, not even new PJs, and they are highwaters cause they are night clothes. Am I wrong for being upset? I don't feel like I am."

But in response to the post, Riya Lee, the woman the boy visited, insisted she did not deliberately leave out the kid.

She said arrangements had been made for the photo to be taken before the boy arrived, and there was no way to get him his own matching PJ.

She said that at the time, the Christmas photo shoot was a few minutes away and that there was nothing anyone could do to remedy the situation.

Riya noted that she was also not comfortable with the boy not appearing in matching PJs like the rest of the family.

She said on Facebook:

"His dad couldn’t find any, and we already had our PJs. I also said I didn’t feel comfortable with him not matching, but it was too late because our shoot was literally minutes away."

The development has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media.

See some Facebook reactions below:

Amaydis Ortiz said:

"If he was included from the beginning, why weren’t his pjs purchased with everyone else’s? Questions that need answers."

@Bekah Michelle said:

"Crazy to fight over matching pjs, atleast he’s loved and had some sort of clothes on. Some kids don’t even have a family."

Chivaune Shorts said:

"At the end of the day, it’s always gonna be a woman who’s upset about how another woman shows up for their kid. You could do everything right and they still will find something wrong with it. So just do your best and keep the internet out of your business. Misery loves company and even when you have facts they don’t care. You did good and that’s all that matters."

