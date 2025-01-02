VDM has shared an update about his NGO account and the amount he has now in it to taunt naysayers of his prank

In the clip, he said that he has evidence that all he said about the account was a prank, and he uploaded chats he had with the programmer

The activist gave the first man who donated to the NGO, N200k and appreciated him for believing in him

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared his evidence to show that what he said a few days ago about his NGO account was a prank.

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker was criticised by many celebrities for saying that money was missing from his NGO account. Many Nigerians also reacted to the claim.

In a new video made by the activist, he shared proves that he was just joking about his claim. He promised that he was not going to speak for two days after saying that the money was missing.

In the recording, he mentioned the name and handle of the programmer, who assisted him in pulling down the website. He also shared their chats and how they replied fans on Facebook who were hell-bent in knowing what happened to the website.

In the chat, the developer said that he was running away from Nigeria after some people said he should be arrested.

VDM shares chat with sister

In the video, the controversial activist shared a chat he had with his sister Vivian. His sister had sent him a message after he cried out about the missing fund. She asked if it was true, and VDM replied that it was a prank.

VDM disclosed that the amount in his account had gone up by one million from the last time he spoke about it.

He shared a screenshot of the amount in the account, and it had N241, 897,966.21.

Taking to the comment section of his post, he noted that the details he was giving will make many people cry.

VDM gives out money

VDM went ahead to announce a giveaway for the first man, who gave him a thousand naira after the prank.

According to him, the man believed in him and gave him out of his pocket. He said he was going to give the man, N200k.

VDM shared his brother's social media handle and instructed the man to reach out to him.

Recall that VDM later made a video to blast Nigerians for believing and accepting everything they see on the internet.

He disclosed that the money was not missing and that it was just trying to prank Nigerians.

VDM speaks about his weakness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the activist had opened up about his weak area as 2024 was coming to an end.

In a video shared on Instagram, he said he always stimulates himself and advised his fans against doing the same.

He noted that many people cannot come out boldly to speak about such things and explained the implication of his addiction. The critic told his fans what to do about their weakness as well, and encouraged them about 2025.

