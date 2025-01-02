Singer Ruger and Teni attended a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) for the cross-over service, where they both shared testimonies

In his speech, Ruger claimed he saw God and also stated that he cancelled a show to be in the presence of God

His testimony has sparked reactions, with fans sharing their opinions about his speech

Nigerian singers Michael Adebayo Olayinka and Teni Apata attended a Celestial Church of Christ (Cele Church) for the cross-over service into the New Year.

The singer, who recently gifted his father a car, was seen in a viral video wearing a sutana and sharing a testimony.

Fans react after seeing Ruger and Teni in the Celestial Church of Christ. Photo credit@tenientertainber/@rugerofficial

The singer revealed that he had a show but decided to cancel it to be in God's presence. He praised God and wished the church a happy New Year.

While speaking, Ruger disclosed that he was happy to be in God's presence. The music star said he missed cross-over service in 2022 and 2023 because he was outside the country.

He also noted that he told his manager to close all shows for the year so that he could attend the service.

The Asiwaju crooner further stated that he grew up in the church and claimed that many great people had emerged from the congregation.

Sharing his testimony, Ruger said that he had not cried in years, but when he encountered God during the service, he was moved to tears.

Teni shares testimony

Singer Teni, who was also present during the service, shared a testimony about God's goodness. She said that she grew up at Ayoni in the Surulere branch.

She appreciated God's faithfulness and thanked Ruger's mother for inviting her to the crossover service.

Some other celebrities have been spotted wearing sultanas in the past. Regina Daniels was seen in one last year in a church.

See the video here:

What fans said about Ruger, Teni's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_ochimaintain:

"Rugger wey dey use backside play?"

@leeeymarrrrh:

"Everybody sha have something to say."

@notindome_:

"No be you dey Pack babes anyhow for stage?"

@iam_alfred1:

"Ruger with one eye don see God. Wonderful."

@lenahsszn:

"That’s my church right there!. Everywhere was calm when Teni came in while she gently walked in, greeted the congregation but when Ruger came in the the whole church turn carnival."

@dannigmatic:

"Not the Guitarist playing “Toma Toma

@fit_rayliya:

"Me wey see the host if Angels, Jesus and the 24 elders of heaven. My eyes have never been the same. Where I fit get this kind Ruger pirate eye mask abeg ? Cheap one oo things too cost."

@mrchokkoo:

"Who saw God again?

@millerluwoye:

"People should not be shamed for experiencing God’s presence. It’s a beautiful thing. Let’s learn to Live and Let Live. Blessings."

@iam_ochimaintain:

"Where this church dey, make I go see there pastor o."

Don Jazzy, Dad attend service in Sutana

Legit.ng previously reported that the music entrepreneur and his family were seen in church attending a thanksgiving service.

Don Jazzy was seen in full regalia, dancing and praising God for his goodness.

His siblings joined their father and brother at the altar as they all praised God together in church.

