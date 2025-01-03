Chukwumerije D, one of the sons of late Senator Uche Chukwumerije, has opened up about why he returned to Nigeria

After four years of living in London, the poet and author relocated to Nigeria and noted that leaving the West African country was not for everyone

While noting that life was not difficult for him abroad, the writer said he knew life would be harder in Nigeria

Nigerian poet and writer, Chukwumerije D, has revisited his decision to return to Nigeria after four years of living overseas.

In a Facebook post on New Year's Day, Chukwumerije, whose father, late Senator Uche Chukwumerije, was elected a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in April 2003, representing Abia North Senatorial District.

Why poet Chukwumerije relocated to Nigeria

Chukwumerije shared a picture of himself in his apartment in London in August 2008. While he noted that relocating overseas was not for everyone, he said his life abroad was not difficult.

On why he returned to Nigeria, Chukwumerije said his life overseas was not fulfilling enough and knew things would be tougher for him in Nigeria upon his return, but he was willing to take his chance, as his mind was made up.

Chukwumerije said he chose purpose over comfort, meaning over money and inner fulfilment over outer ease. He prayed for his followers who are purposeless to find their purpose and those who have to continue in it. His Facebook post read:

"August 2008. This is me in my apartment in London. The boxes behind me are my things all packed up. After living abroad for 4 years, I was returning to Nigeria for good. Because japa is not for everybody. And it is not that life abroad was difficult for me.

"It was not. It just was not fulfilling enough. I knew that, in terms of everyday material comfort, and straightforward (no need for dobale) career progression, things would be harder back home. But I also knew that my life’s work was back home.

"And even then, at the young age of 29, I had made up mind to always choose purpose over comfort, meaning over money, and inner fulfilment over outer ease. That journey continues for me in 2025. I pray that you find yours, if you haven’t already. And, if you have, that you continue to stay true to it in 2025. For little acts of faith make a great life.

"Happy New Year."

The poet's story stirred mixed reactions

Henry Toochukwu said:

"Our realities differ. While I agree with the Poster's submission of "Purpose over comfort", I'd also like to remind us that this is Di.ke Chukwumerije. Son of Senator Uche Chukwumerije.

"So before you get motivated by this post, and start choosing "Purpose over Comfort", make sure you have a Senator dad or uncle."

Nwanne Chinwuba said:

"Easy to say when you have something you are coming home to."

Kenneth Chibuzo Oziereonye-Igwe said:

"The Chukwumerijes? You wouldn’t have said this if you are one of the obscure Okonkwo’s or Udealors."

Olatunji Aluko said:

"You choose purpose over comfort. That quote is deep. Success is not only in foreign land. Success, purpose and deep meaning of life, can be found in anywhere. I came to this conclusion of truth, after long years of inner transformation. After years of struggle in foreign land for success. I came realize that success is everywhere. I am now preparing myself and packing my box and return to my beautiful continent. I believe what I am looking for, is at home."

Enekwe Chikezie Suleman said:

"Life is a relay, japa is not for those that their parents started the race well. It's for downtrodden , hoi polloi and those families without a name. Happy new year chairman."

Chiadikaobi Uche said:

"I admired your courage though it may not have been difficult for you to take the bold step because you have a strong support system and a great father figure to watch your back. Thank you for your motivation."

