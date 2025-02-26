Little Girl Who Went To School With Nice Attire Comes Home Without Wearing Them
- A young girl was dressed in a nice traditional attire when she was going to school in the morning
- However, when she came back from school, she was not seen wearing the clothes anymore as she had removed them
- In the TikTok video posted by her sister, the girl was spotted holding the clothes in her hands while entering the house
A little girl is trending online because of her appearance when she was coming back from school.
In a video shared on TikTok, the girl was nicely dressed when she was going to school.
The video posted by @tizyolaz shows that the little girl was nicely dressed in traditional attire when she left for school in the morning.
However, she came how dressed differently without putting on the same clothes she left home with.
Instead of having them on her body, the girl was holding the clothes in her hands when she was returning.
In a follow-up video, the lady who posted the video said it was her little sister who chose the dress herself.
She said they were supposed to appear that way in school and she wore the traditional attire but ended up not wearing it back home.
The video is attracting a lot of comments from social media users.
The video is captioned:
"How my junior sister attended Asa Day in school vs how she came back."
Watch the video below:
Reactions from netizens as girl comes home from school without her attire
@Lapaz said:
"Una get luck say she bring everything back."
@myxfaith said:
"She come back or she no come back."
@Abeeniade said:
"She sha carry the dress com back my sister lost her own."
@Oluwatobiloba said:
"Nah she gon gon enjoy the party."
@Olaitan said:
"Someone said the prince no later choose her."
@tamilah17 said:
"Dance of the maiden gone wrong. The prince choose another maiden."
Identical triplets from Anambra state trend online as they head out to school in video, people react
@Demide's collection said:
"She Sha bring everything come house, my own no bring her own bids and some other accessories come house, those pupils na confirm trouble set of people."
@lizzygold said:
"I hope say she bring everything come back sha bause me that year things the lost."
@Hellen said:
"That’s me when I go to a party."
@Babyyyyyyyyyy said:
"But she came back with everything."
@DARKCOCO111 said:
"Abeg make una no kill person. The way she carry everything for hand off me."
@le Y la said:
"The goal was to finish the party and return home with everything she went with."
@Janet Tela said:
"At least she bring her clothes come house,my own been no know where her clothes go lol."
