A little girl is trending online because of her appearance when she was coming back from school.

In a video shared on TikTok, the girl was nicely dressed when she was going to school.

The girl came back from school holding her clothes.

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @tizyolaz shows that the little girl was nicely dressed in traditional attire when she left for school in the morning.

However, she came how dressed differently without putting on the same clothes she left home with.

Instead of having them on her body, the girl was holding the clothes in her hands when she was returning.

In a follow-up video, the lady who posted the video said it was her little sister who chose the dress herself.

The girl was holding her clothes in her hands.

Source: TikTok

She said they were supposed to appear that way in school and she wore the traditional attire but ended up not wearing it back home.

The video is attracting a lot of comments from social media users.

The video is captioned:

"How my junior sister attended Asa Day in school vs how she came back."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens as girl comes home from school without her attire

@Lapaz said:

"Una get luck say she bring everything back."

@myxfaith said:

"She come back or she no come back."

@Abeeniade said:

"She sha carry the dress com back my sister lost her own."

@Oluwatobiloba said:

"Nah she gon gon enjoy the party."

@Olaitan said:

"Someone said the prince no later choose her."

@tamilah17 said:

"Dance of the maiden gone wrong. The prince choose another maiden."

@Demide's collection said:

"She Sha bring everything come house, my own no bring her own bids and some other accessories come house, those pupils na confirm trouble set of people."

@lizzygold said:

"I hope say she bring everything come back sha bause me that year things the lost."

@Hellen said:

"That’s me when I go to a party."

@Babyyyyyyyyyy said:

"But she came back with everything."

@DARKCOCO111 said:

"Abeg make una no kill person. The way she carry everything for hand off me."

@le Y la said:

"The goal was to finish the party and return home with everything she went with."

@Janet Tela said:

"At least she bring her clothes come house,my own been no know where her clothes go lol."

Video of little girl's photoshoot goes viral

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, during a little girl's photo shoot, a photographer and his staff shouted at the top of their voices to get her attention.

In a hilarious video, all of them, including the girl's mother,r screamed at intervals when it seemed the girl was beginning to get distracted.

Commenting on the story, a photographer, Julius David, said he experiences worse scenarios at his studio.

