Aba Man Who Has Lived in Europe as a School Teacher For 24 Years Wants to Come Back to Nigeria
- A Nigerian man who has lived in Europe for 24 years said he wishes to return to Nigeria and settle down
- The man said he relocated to Europe in the year 2000 after schooling at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka
- Chief Don Anokam said before he relocated to Europe to live, he was working as a vice principal at a school in Nigeria
A who moved to Europe said he is now ready to ready to return to Nigeria after living there for many years.
The man said he moved to Europe as a young man in 2000 to look for a better life for himself and his family.
Chief Don Anokam said he has three children who he wanted to give a better life and education.
The man said he has lived in Europe for 24 years and he is considering returning to Nigeria.
Graduated with masters degree from University of Port Harcourt
Before relocating to Europe, the man was working in Nigeria as a vice principal. He was born in Aba, and he was educated at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka and the University of Port Harcourt.
Anokam said it was not really easy for him when he first came to Europe, but as time went on, things got better.
The man spoke in a short video chat posted on TikTok by @italiandavido. He said he has been able to train his children in the university and that they are doing well in life.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man in Europe is set to come back to Nigeria
@Odogwu said:
"Na why I wan marry on time get children before old age meet me for this Europe."
@Harry Okojie gold commented:
"I know this man. He is a good man."
@Crissnow said:
"No be today Nigeria begin hard."
@Son of Lawrence said:
"The condition is still bad in Nigeria oooo.. nor come home Abeg."
@Zainy reacted:
"Omo .. late 90’s Nigeria economy don bad since."
@Nduka Chinenye said:
"All these people saying marry and give birth before japa, are you God? Many people married early yet have no kids yet so let the will of God be done."
Video shows woman who lived in Germany for 64 years
In a related story, a Nigerian woman moved to Europe in 1960 and has been living there since then without visiting home.
The woman said she relocated to Germany as a young lady and has lived there for a total of 64 years.
She is now contemplating returning to Nigeria to spend the rest of her life, noting how life abroad can be lonely.
