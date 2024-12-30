Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was one of the most entertaining footballers during his time

Okocha knows how to have fun outside the pitch and has proven this in charity matches and parties after retiring

The former Paris Saint-Germain star was spotted at a party with his wife and daughter recently during the festivities

Super Eagles Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was one of the most entertaining footballers ever to play the game, and he knows how to entertain off the pitch as well.

Okocha shot to the limelight in Europe in the 1990s and played for top clubs in Germany, Turkey, France, England, and Qatar before hanging up his boots.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in action for Nigeria against Ivory Coast at AFCON 2006. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He achieved success with the Nigerian national team, he won AFCON 1994 and the Olympic gold medal in 1996. He captained the team at three AFCONs between 2002 and 2006, finishing in third place in all.

JJ is highly rated in world football, but many football fans believe he could have achieved more than he did and played for bigger clubs because of the level of his talents.

Okocha parties with wife and daughter

Okocha has mostly engaged in punditry and ambassadorial roles since he hung his boots in 2008, continuing to choose the entertainment part of life even after retirement.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by his daughter, Daniella Okocha, the former Super Eagles captain, showed off his dancing skills during a party with his wife and daughter.

The legendary attacker married his wife Nkechi in 1997 during his time with Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce, and they were blessed with two children.

The former footballer said he met his wife in Enugu in 1994 during Christmas when they stayed at the same hotel when she came for a wedding and said the rest is history.

They have maintained a low profile with their family life despite Okocha's worldwide popularity, instead focusing on strengthening their bonds away from the prying eyes.

Okocha spoke to This Day Style in 2022 and described how he and his wife have kept their marriage going after 25 years despite the popular notion that celebrities struggle in marriage.

“First, I will say love, because if there was no love, it would not have lasted this long. We had our challenges; there is no manual for marriage, but both of you must be willing to compromise and want to make it work,” he said.

“That is the only way it will work. It has to come from both parties wanting to stay with each other to make the marriage work.”

In the same interview, his wife disclosed that one of the challenges she faced early was her husband's unavailability because of his job and missing the birth of their daughter Daniella while he was on World Cup duties in 1998.

Okocha visits Burna Boy at home

Legit.ng reported that Okocha paid a courtesy visit to Burna Boy at his home, and the Afrobeats singer took the football legend around, showing him his fleet of cars.

The Last Last crooner boasted before the Nigerian football legend that he owns four Ferraris, including one designed by Michael Schumacher, because he had always wanted it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng