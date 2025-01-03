Jaywon has reacted to criticism from Odumodu Blvck over one of the songs he released 13 years ago

Odumodu Blvck had shared that his trolling of Jaywon was actually a way to promote the singer, leaving many surprised.

However, Jaywon expressed that his song would thrive despite criticism, while showing his gratitude to his fans

Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade, and his evergreen song "Odun Yi" (meaning "This Year") has been hitting the airwaves every new year since its release 13 years ago.

However, despite its enduring popularity, the song has also been subject to criticism and trolling.

Singer Jaywon defends his song in the face of criticism. Credit: @Jaywonjuwonlo @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on X, Jaywon addressed his critics, saying he does not bother to be called African Mariah Carey.

He said:

"A song that's been playing strong for 13 years and you think your hate today will stop it? Call me the African Mariah Carey if you want; it doesn't bother me, in fact, it's a compliment."

One of Jaywon's most vocal critics is fellow Nigerian singer, Odumodu Blvck, who is known for trolling Jaywon on social media.

However, in a surprising twist, Odumodu Blvck recently posted on X, saying

"Every time I troll Jaywon. I promote him.You think I'm not aware?. I love him."

However, netizens have dragged the "Woto woto" singer for continuously criticising Jaywon.

See the post below:

The exchange between Jaywon and Odumodu Blvck has sparked a wider conversation about the role of criticism and trolling in the music industry. While some see trolling as a harmful and unnecessary practice, others believe that it can actually be a form of promotion and publicity.

The "Facebook love" crooner's response was a clear indication that he is not bothered by the negative comments and is instead focused on the love and support he receives from his fans.

Despite the negative comments, Jaywon remains grateful to his fans and to Jehovah, saying "After over a decade, we're still here, still loved, and still supported, and for that, I'm endlessly grateful."

His reply to his critics has been praised by many, who see it as a testament to his confidence and dedication to his craft.

Netizens react to Jaywon's defence

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users on this:

@SOTesleem

"You did Facebook love and Jawo Jawo lomo. I respect you before and beyond Odun yi. Legend."

@RexChibuzo_

"Calling you African Mariah Carey is a compliment. Don’t sound this way. Every Christmas Michael Buble and Mariah Carey recycles their Christmas hits and cash out real good, everyone now knows them and are always expectant every year. Take that as a compliment and don’t get annoyed, it’s a game of numbers, take them every new year."

@off_Bozi

"That song hits harder when you make more than you’ve anticipated."

@appei_ya

"I've never actually played the full minutes of the song before but it's crazy how your song has been instilled into the culture. It became a thing we sing every year."

@Emmyjaxson

"This Year is an evergreen song that will continue to be played every year there's absolutely nothing that can stop that. Kudos to @JAYWONJUWONLO for such a masterpiece."

Jaywon visits Sound Sultan's grave, draws criticism

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens blasted Jaywon after he shared pictures of his visit to the late Olanrewaju Fasai, aka Sound Sultan's gravesite.

A post shared by Jaywon showed him visiting the late singer's gravesite, with the image bearing a prayer caption.

However, many believed he could have done that quietly rather than publicise it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng