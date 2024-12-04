An OPay user has caused an uproar online over the method he employed to escape the federal government's N50 levy on transfers done on fintech platforms

Sharing his transaction receipt online, he funnily vowed to "discover crude oil" if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) goes low

Some people laughed at the man for sending N9,999 to his OPay account, while others thought it was unwise

A young man, @mvrsis, has gone viral on X after deliberately sending N9,999 to his OPay account.

The Nigerian youth apparently wanted to avoid being charged N50 for the transfer he did on the fintech platform.

He sent N9,999 to his OPay account. Photo Credit: @mvrsis

@mvrsis proudly made public his action with the tweet:

"I just transferred 9,999 to my opay. if CBN goes low, I discover crude oil."

He further shared his transaction receipt and stated, "Let's get dirty."

At the time of this report, the man's tweet had garnered 16k likes, 2.5k retweets, and over 200 comments. Some people criticised him for publicising his action.

Legit.ng has reached out to the poster for comments, but he has not responded as of the time of this publication.

See his tweet below:

OPay user's action triggers reactions

@rhybolsee said:

"And you casted the update my guy because trust me, there is an 80% chance that the algorithm will do its magic and send this tweet their way."

@babs_ayobami said:

"Dem deduct my #50 yesterday I wan mad."

@kunlekay2002 said:

"Poverty is not an inevitable fate but a result of choices in managing resources and fostering prosperity."

@lawal0la said:

"It doesn't matter, if you chunk your transfer, you are keeping the bank fat, if you transfer at once, you are sharing the fatness between CBN and bank. Either way, your account must dry, we don enter serious shege in this country."

@alameeen_ghost said:

"So they now basically deduct from both side right? Because I received money this evening tell me why they deducted money from my balance telling me for “EMTL” dan uwarsu."

@EEmmaluv said:

"If they go low, we discover crude oil...

"I was supposed to receive 10k this morning, 5k two times the guy later transfer."

@mrhighfoster said:

"😂 😂 The customer service in charge of transactions at Opay will just be having a good laugh at the office."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that POS operators had increased their charges due to the federal government's N50 EMTL deductions on transfers done on fintech platforms.

Lady sends less than N10k thrice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had sent less than N10,000 thrice to escape the N50 electronic money transfer levy.

The lady shared a transaction receipt showing that she sent N9,820, N9,999, and N9,990 at quick intervals.

Some people criticised the Nigerian lady for not keeping what she did to herself, while others found it amusing.

